New Jersey’s top prospect Chase Bisontis commits to Texas A&M over Rutgers

The top prospect in New Jersey has made his decision.

On Sunday, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis announced his commitment to Texas A&M. Bisontis narrowed his decision down to the Aggies and hometown Rutgers, along with Michigan State and LSU.

Bisontis previously announced his date and time of his announcement. The Don Bosco product took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to make it official.

Bisontis is currently ranked as the top prospect in New Jersey, according to 247Sports. He is the No. 9 ranked offensive tackle and 62nd player overall in the nation in their composite rankings.

Bisontis held dozens of Power Five offers from some of the best programs in the nation. This included the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma.

The commitment of Bisontis now gives Texas A&M two composite four-star offensive lineman in the Class of 2023, along with Colton Thomasson. Bisontis is also the first commitment for Steve Addazio, who joined Texas A&M as the offensive line coach in January.

Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights have had some success in keeping players in their home state in recent years — especially along the offensive line.

Four-star offensive lineman Jacob Allen is the No. 2 player in New Jersey’s Class of 2022 rankings and decided to attend Rutgers. He is one of three top-10 recruits in the class joining the Scarlet Knights.

In the Class of 2023, Scarlet Knights recruits JaSire Peterson and John Stone are both offensive lineman ranked in the top 11 in the state. On Friday, Rutgers added an explosive playmaker in Irvington wide receiver Famah Toure.

The recruiting class for the Scarlet Knights still ranks 39th in the nation and 10th in the Big Ten, according to the composite rankings.