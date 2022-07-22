3-star WR Famah Toure commits to Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights have landed one of the top unsigned players in New Jersey.

On Friday, three-star wide receiver Famah Toure announced that he has committed to Rutgers.

Earlier in the week, Toure revealed that he would be shutting down his recruitment and making a decision. The Irvington High School product took to Twitter on Friday night to make it official.

The 6-foot-3 receiver is currently ranked as the 17th player in New Jersey, according to 247Sports. He is the third highest-ranked receiver in the state and fourth highest-ranked player who has not been signed yet. Toure is also ranked as the 134th wide receiver in the nation.

Toure went on an official visit to Rutgers on June 21, four days after his visit with Illinois. Over the last month, it became clear that Toure would be deciding between the Scarlet Knights and the Illini. Temple was considered his third choice but sat far in the rearview. In total, Toure held 15 offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Syracuse, Pitt, and Boston College.

The coaching staff continues to work as a whole to get the job done on the recruiting front. wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw and defensive line coach Marquise Watson were the primary leaders when it came to Toure’s recruitment.

The Scarlet Knights add another Toure brother with this signing. Famah’s brother, Mohamed Toure, is currently a junior at Rutgers. He appeared in all 13 games for the Scarlet Knights last season, totaling 51 tackles and a team-leading 4.5 sacks.

Rutgers has been busy recruiting outside of New Jersey but still holds commitments from four players in the top 30. JaSire Peterson and John Stone are interior offensive lineman currently ranked in the top 15.

Toure now joins Dylan Braithwaite and Jesse Ofurie as wide receiver commits in the Class of 2023. Overall, Toure is the 16th commit that Schiano and the Scarlet Knights have landed. This class for Rutgers is currently ranked 40th in the nation, according to 247 Composite Rankings, and 10th in the Big Ten.