Rutgers Men’s Basketball releases 2022-2023 non-conference schedule

The non-conference schedule for Rutgers is now official.

On Friday, the Scarlet Knights released the early portion of their schedule, announcing the dates and locations of 11 games that will take Rutgers through Dec. 30. The times will be revealed at a later date.

The Scarlet Knights will host nine of the 11 non-conference games at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The program might be well on its way of setting a new record in season-ticket holders, which was broke last season with 5,093. In a press release, Rutgers shared that the entire 100 level, 200 level, floor loge, and lobby loge are sold out on a season basis. There are still 300 level season tickets remaining.

Steve Pikiell has helped Rutgers compete in the Big Ten. Last season, the Scarlet Knights turned in a historical season, headlined by their first-ever victory over the top-ranked team in the nation. Aside from the victory against No. 1 Purdue, Rutgers defeated Michigan for the first time and won on the road against Wisconsin.

The non-conference portion of the schedule has been a priority for Pikiell since taking over as head coach.

“We are excited for the opportunity to play another challenging non-conference schedule and continuing to grow our incredible home court environment at Jersey Mike’s Arena in 2022-23,” Pikiell said in the press release. “Our team will be tested throughout each of these 11 games as we look forward to preparing to compete in the nation’s most competitive conference, in the Big Ten.”

Rutgers will host the Shaheen Holloway-led Pirates on December 11 in what has become an annual, in-state rivalry game. The new-look Seton Hall squad will remain in a solid position despite losing Kevin Willard to Maryland. The Scarlet Knights will also face two ACC teams in Miami and Wake Forest.

The Scarlet Knights will also return to Mohegan Sun Arena to take on Temple in what could prove to be an important, early-season matchup for both sides.

A light non-conference schedule has always been a mark against the Scarlet Knights come Selection Sunday. Rutgers has a chance to make the NCAA Tournament for the third-consecutive year and a difficult road early on would help its case.

Rutgers Non-Conference Games

Monday, November 7 - Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Thursday, November 10 - Sacred Heart at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Saturday, November 12 - UMass-Lowell at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Friday, November 18 - Temple at Mohegan Sun Arena

Tuesday, November 22 - Rider at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Saturday, November 26 - Central Connecticut State at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Wednesday, November 30 - Miami at Watsco Center

Sunday, December 11 - Seton Hall at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Saturday, December 17 - Wake Forest at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Friday, December 23 - Bucknell at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Friday, December 30 - Coppin State at Jersey Mike’s Arena