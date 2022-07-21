Former Rutgers star Jason McCourty joins ‘Good Morning Football’ following NFL retirement

Jason McCourty’s time on the field might be done but he is not finished with the game of football. After announcing his retirement from the NFL last week, McCourty is joining Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

McCourty will make his debut on Monday. The show will also debut a new host with Jamie Erdahl taking over. The duo will join Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva on set to give inside information and analysis on all things NFL.

“I’m fired up to join the team at NFL Network because it enables me to step out of one locker room and into another,” McCourty said in a release on Thursday. “Being able to team up with Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will gives me new teammates with the common goal of adding to the success of Good Morning Football. I look forward to the early mornings, great debates, laughter, and talking about the game I fell in love with.”

McCourty was a three-star recruit coming out of St. Joseph Regional in Montvale. He decided to join the Scarlet Knights in 2005 and turned into a three-year starter at safety. During his career, McCourty totaled 150 tackles, 14 passes defended, 2 interceptions, and a touchdown.

In his four years, McCourty helped lead Rutgers to bowl games each year with three victories. This includes a victory in the 2006 Texas Bowl capping an 11-2 season that saw Rutgers get up to No. 12 in the AP Poll.

After his career at Rutgers, McCourty was a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans. He spent eight years in Tennessee before joining the Cleveland Browns for one year. McCourty won a Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots in 2018. He would finish his career last season with the Miami Dolphins.

In 13 years in the NFL, McCourty totaled 744 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, nine forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and 18 interceptions.