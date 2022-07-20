MLB Draft: Cimillo selected by Pittsburgh Pirates in 16th Round, Kollar signed as free agent

Day Two of the 2022 MLB Draft was a busy one for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers saw Dale Stanavich go in the eighth round before Brian Fitzpatrick went in the 10th round. They became the first pair of teammates from Rutgers drafted in the top 10 rounds since 2002. Later in the day, the Pittsburgh Pirates landed the Big Ten batting champion with the 470th overall pick in the 16th round.

Nick Cimillo became the third and final Scarlet Knight drafted after a season that saw him dominate at the plate.

Nick Cimillo is off the board!



With pick #470 in the 16th Round of the @MLB Draft, Nick Cimillo has been selected by the Pittsburgh @Pirates!



— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) July 19, 2022

Cimillo ended the 2022 season hitting .385, which led the conference. He slugged .707 and finished with an OPS of 1.199. He crushed 16 home runs while driving in 52 RBI and enjoying a .492 on-base percentage.

Prior to arriving at Rutgers, Cimillo spent three seasons at Manhattan College. He was put on the Johnny Bench Award watch list and named the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year twice.

Cimillo helped pace an offense that finished third in the nation in total runs with 565 and led the country in runs per game at 9.57.

Rutgers saw three players get drafted but there was another that will have a chance to enter the league. Following the draft, right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar signed a contract with the San Diego Padres.

Another Scarlet Knight is headed to the pros!



Excited to announce Jared Kollar has agreed to terms with the San Diego @Padres!!



— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) July 20, 2022

Kollar began his career at Division II Seton Hill before transferring to Rutgers. He decided to return for a graduate year and this allowed him to raise his stock. Kollar made 16 starts for the Scarlet Knights in 2022, pitching to a 4.36 ERA in 76.1 innings. He tossed one complete game and struck out 84 batters while walking 22.

Kollar earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors after a year where he registered six quality starts.

Cimillo was not the only catcher affiliated with the Scarlet Knights to be drafted on Day Two. Rutgers commit Hugh Pinkney was selected by the Padres with the 510th overall pick in the 17th round out of Silverthorn High School in Etobicoke, Ontario.