Dale Stanavich, Brian Fitzpatrick selected on Day Two of the 2022 MLB Draft

The second day of the 2022 MLB Draft took place on Monday and it was a busy one for Rutgers. Left-handed pitchers Dale Stanavich and Brian Fitzpatrick were selected on Day Two of the draft in Los Angeles.

Stanavich was selected with the 232nd overall pick in the eighth round by the Miami Marlins. Later, Fitzpatrick became the second Scarlet Knight selected when the Milwaukee Brewers used the 312th overall selection in the 10th round on the left hander.

This marks the first time since 2002 that Rutgers has two selections in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft. Bobby Brownlie was selected 21st overall by the Chicago Cubs that year while Val Majewski was a third-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles.

With the 232nd overall pick in the 8th round of the @MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins have selected Dale Stanavich!



We couldn't be any happier for our guy @randygowayleft!#TCD x @Marlins pic.twitter.com/H3snVWVzfp — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) July 18, 2022

Stanavich asserted his dominance early in the season. He saved 10 games for Rutgers, logging a 2.10 ERA in 34.1 innings. Stanavich struck out 51 batters and walked just nine. He did not give up a home run and opponents hit just .195 against him.

Stanavich proved that he was capable of going multiple innings as eight of his 10 saves were four-out saves. He earned honors as a member of the All-Big Ten First Team, ABCA All-Region First Team, All-ECAC and was named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watchlist.

“He has shown steady improvement each of the past two seasons and has performed at a very high level on a consistent basis,” Rutgers Baseball head coach Steve Owens said of Stanavich. “He will be ready to get hitters out at the end of games right away.

With the 312th overall pick in the 10th round of the @MLB Draft, the Milwaukee Brewers have selected Brian Fitzpatrick!



Let's Go, @big__fitz45! More than hard-earned!! #TCD x @Brewers pic.twitter.com/3hZs7jCVlx — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) July 18, 2022

Fitzpatrick finished with a 3.91 ERA in 23 innings pitched this season. He suffered an injury that kept him out two months before returning on May 28 to take on Indiana. He threw four scoreless innings allowing just one hit and striking out six.

In the summer, Fitzpatrick pitched in the Cape Cod League for the Brewster Whitecaps. He did not allow a run in four starts. Fitzpatrick totaled 19 scoreless innings allowing 11 hits and walking just two compared to 19 strikeouts.

“Fitz stayed positive and worked very hard to get back on the field for us at the end,” Owens said. ”He pitched great in the Big Ten Tournament and continued to excel with his starts in the Cape Cod League, throwing the entire month without giving up a run. His size and pitch repertoire could project him to continue his role as a starting pitcher.”

The Scarlet Knights finished 44-15 this season with a 17-7 record in Big Ten play. They made a run to the Big Ten Championship Game before falling to Michigan — and it is because of players like Stanavich and Fitzpatrick. Rutgers will undoubtedly have more draft picks in the coming years.