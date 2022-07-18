Rutgers Football: Langan, Korsak, Young to represent Scarlet Knights during Big Ten Media Day

Big Ten Media Days will be the next items to mark off the checklist on the way to the 2022 season. All 14 head coaches are prepared to appear from July 26-27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. On Monday, the conference announced the players that will be representing their teams.

With the quarterback situation in Piscataway being up in the air, Rutgers will go with three team leaders at other positions. Tight end Johnny Langan, punted Adam Korsak, and safety Avery Young will join Greg Schiano to represent the Scarlet Knights.

Schiano will take the podium at 11:45 A.M. ET on Wednesday. Rutgers will be present the same day as Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Ohio State.

Korsak proved last season that he is one of the best punters in the nation. He was named the Ray Guy Punter of the Week three times and was a finalist for the overall award. Korsak set a new NCAA net-punt record of 45.25 yards and averaged 45.82 yards per punt, which was a record within the Rutgers’ program. Korsak has not registered a touchback in 124 punts.

Langan entered Rutgers as a quarterback in 2019 but has been used in many ways since Schiano returned as head coach. In 2021, Langan registered 109 yards and three scores on the ground along with 177 yards on 18 catches. He was named Rutgers’ MVP during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl after finishing with six catches for 57 yards and 20 rushing yards.

Finally, Young thrived at his new position of safety in 2021, making 12 starts. He finished third on the team with 60 tackles and added an interception and two sacks.

Big Ten Representatives

Illinois - Sydney Brown, Sr., DB; Chase Brown, Jr., RB; Jartavius Martin, Sr., DB

Indiana - AJ Barner, Jr., TE; Cam Jones, Sr., LB; Tiawan Mullen, Sr., CB

Iowa - Jack Campbell, Sr., LB; Sam LaPorta, Sr., TE; Kaevon Merriweather, Sr., DB

Maryland - Jakorian Bennett, Sr., DB; Rakim Jarrett, Jr., WR; Taulia Tagovailoa, Jr., QB

Michigan - Erick All, Sr., TE; Cade McNamara, Sr., QB; Mazi Smith, Sr., DT; DJ Turner, Sr., DB

Michigan State - Xavier Henderson, Sr., S; Jayden Reed, Sr., WR; Payton Thorne, Jr., QB

Minnesota - Tanner Morgan, Sr., QB; Tyler Nubin, Sr., DB; John Michael Schmitz, Sr., OL; Mariano Sori-Marin, Sr., LB

Nebraska - Garrett Nelson, Jr., DE/OLB; Quinton Newsome, Jr., CB; Travis Vokolek, Sr., TE

Northwestern - Adetomiwa Adebawore, Sr., DE; Cameron Mitchell, Jr., CB; Peter Skoronski, Jr., LT

Ohio State - Ronie Hickman, Jr., S; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jr., WR; CJ Stroud, Jr., QB

Penn State - Ji’Ayir Brown, Sr., S; Sean Clifford, Sr., QB; PJ Mustipher, Sr., DT

Purdue - Payne Durham, Sr., TE; Jalen Graham, Sr., LB/S; Aidan O’Connell, Gr., QB

Rutgers - Adam Korsak, Sr., P; Johnny Langan, Sr., TE; Avery Young, Sr., DB

Wisconsin - Keeanu Benton, Sr., NT; Nick Herbig, Jr., OLB; Graham Mertz, Jr., QB