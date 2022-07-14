Rutgers Baseball continues busy offseason, signs transfer Danny Melnick

Despite a historic season for Rutgers, Steve Owens and the Scarlet Knights are not sitting on their hands this offseason.

On Friday, Rutgers added Quinnipiac transfer Danny Melnick to a roster that won a program-record 44 games. The Scarlet Knights finished second in the Big Ten and made a run to the Big Ten Championship Game before losing to Michigan. When it came to selection time, it seems as though some non-conference losses and a light schedule might have kept Rutgers out of the field.

The Scarlet Knights will have many key players back in 2023 and Melnick will be added to the bunch. He will join the team as a junior and have two years of eligibility left. Melnick, a New Jersey native, attended The Hun School before spending three years at Quinnipiac.

As a sophomore, Melnick was selected to the ABCA/Rawlings Northeast All-Region First Team, NEIBA All-New England First Team, and All-MAAC First Team. He hit a team-high 11 home runs and finished with 33 RBI. He also led the Bobcats batting .344 and threw out 13 runners from behind the plate.

Melnick joins a long list of transfers coming over to Piscataway next season. Here are two more of late.

Gavin Stellpflug

On the same day Melnick signed with Rutgers, another New Jersey product decided to return home. Right-handed pitcher Gavin Stellpflug will join the Scarlet Knights after two years at Maryland. He made 14 appearances on the mound striking out 13 in 12.2 innings. Stellpflug will be in the mix for a very deep bullpen for the Scarlet Knights.

Jake Marshall

Jake Marshall had a breakout campaign for Le Moyne as a sophomore, making 13 starts and tossing 85.1 innings. He was named NE10 Southwest Division Pitcher of the Year, NE10 All-Conference First Team, ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team, NCBWA and D2CCA All-Region Second Team for his efforts. Marshall went 6-3 and pitched to a 3.27 ERA with a team-high 108 strikeouts.