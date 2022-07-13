Rutgers Announces 2021-22 Athletic Award Winners

It was a good year across the board for Rutgers’ Athletics and the future is bring in many areas.

This season saw many teams qualify for the NCAA Tournament and gain recognition on a national level. Of course, with teams making noise on the biggest stage, there were many individuals who put themselves on the map this season.

On Wednesday, Rutgers announced its yearly awards given to the most outstanding athletes that the school has to offer.

Bauer Athlete of the Year

Ron Harper Jr.

Ron Harper Jr. was a main cog that helped Rutgers turn its basketball program around over the last four years. It is only right that he earns one final recognition before his career progresses at the next level. This season, Harper Jr. averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. He shot a career-best 39.8% from three-point range leading the Scarlet Knights to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. He ends his career 12th all-time in points scored with 1,525 points. Harper Jr. is now competing in the NA Summer League with the Toronto Raptors.

Amirah Ali

Amirah Ali finished one of the best soccer careers in Rutgers history this year. She scored a career-high 12 goals and added six assists on her way to 30 total points. Ali helped lead Rutgers to the NCAA Semifinals after a 19-4-2 season. She was named to the College Cup All-Tournament Team, All-America Third Team, All-Region First Team, Big Ten All-Tournament Team, All-Big Ten First Team and Academic All-Big Ten.

Big Ten Medal of Honor

Geo Baker

Geo Baker will forever be remembered as one of the best leaders in the history of Rutgers basketball. He returned to Piscataway last season and scored 12 points per game while adding 3.9 assists. He is near the top of the all-time leaderboard in many categories. This includes eighth all-time in points (1,654), second in assists (496), fourth in steals (180), and fifth in three-pointers made (237).

TT Naslonski

TT Naslonski wrapped up a historic career in 2022. She set a new single-season program record with 90 points on her way to setting the all-time program record with 226 points. Naslonski scored 22 points in four career NCAA Tournament games, which is also the most in Rutgers history. She also leads the program all-time with 187 goals. Naslonski can now add one final award to her list of accomplishments after a career that will have her as one of the best to ever do it.

Coursen Award

Danny DiGeorgio

The decision that Danny DiGeorgio made to play baseball at Rutgers was a good one. He was extremely important for the Scarlet Knights as they won a program-record 44 games and made a run to the final of the Big Ten Tournament. He was named All-Big Ten First Team after hitting .368 with seven home runs and 59 RBI.

Jaryd Jean-Felix

Jaryd Jean-Felix was the top defenseman for Rutgers this season. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times over the course of the season. Jean-Felix caused 19 turnovers and 24 ground balls. This led to him being named All-ECAC and All-Big Ten this season.

Headley-Singer Award

Katie Larmour

Katie Larmour was as good as it gets for Rutgers’ field hockey this season, being named Second Team All-American, First Team All-Region, First Team All-Big Ten and First Team All-ECAC. She played a total of 86 games in her career totaling 17 goals, 18 assists, and 52 points.

Werblin Award

Baseball - Ryan Lasko, Nick Cimillo, Danny DiGeorgio

Men’s Basketball - Ron Harper Jr.

Field Hockey - Gianna Glatz, Katie Larmour

Football - Adam Korsak

Men’s Lacrosse - Jaryd Jean-Felix, Ronan Jacoby, Brennan Kamish, Colin Kirst, Shane Knobloch, Ethan Rall, Ross Scott

Women’s Lacrosse - Meghan Bell, Marin Hartshorn, Stephanie Kelly, TT Naslonski, Cassidy Spilis

Women’s Soccer - Amirah Ali, Emily Mason, Gabby Provenzano, Frankie Tagliaferri

Swimming & Diving - Abigail Knapton

Track & Field - A’nan Bridgett, Chloe Timberg

Wrestling - Greg Bulsak, Sebastian Rivera

Individual Class Players of the Year

Freshman of the Year - Josh Kuroda Grauer (Baseball), Riley Tiernan (Soccer)

Sophomore of the Year - Ryan Lasko (Baseball), Kyleigh Sand (Softball)

Junior of the Year - A’nan Bridgett (Track & Field), Cassidy Spilis (Lacrosse)

Senior of the Year - Adam Korsak (Football), Gianna Glatz (Field Hockey)