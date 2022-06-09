A’nan Bridgett earns First Team All-America honors after 6th place finish in long jump

Rutgers junior A’nan Bridgett earned First Team All-American honors on Wednesday night after finishing sixth in the Long Jump Final at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Bridgett posted a career best non-wind aided leap of 25 feet and 9.25 inches (7.85m) in his second appearance at the Outdoor Championships. He jumped almost a foot farther than last year at historic Hayward Field when he finished in 12th place and earned Second Team All-America honors. His best jump came on his second attempt and he cleared 25 feet on five of his six attempts overall. The single best distance for each long jumper is what is logged as the final result.

This completes a tremendous outdoor season for Bridgett after previously winning the long jump event at the Penn Relays and Big Ten Championship this past spring. He outperformed season results coming into the Outdoor Championships after posting the 12th farthest leap in the country before his career best result on Wednesday night. The Princeton Junction native also won the Indoor Big Ten title this past winter and has one more year of eligibility remaining.

In addition, Jameson Woodell competed in the semifinals of the 400 hurdles but failed to qualify for Friday’s Final. He ran a time of 52.79 which resulted in a 20th place finish out of 24 competitors. It was Woodell’s first appearance at nationals and will look to build off a strong spring in which he set and reset the program’s all-time record in this event.

On Thursday night, Rutgers freshman Chloe Timberg will compete in the pole vault final at 9:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will air live on ESPNU and can be streamed live here. Timberg is making her first appearance at nationals after becoming the Big Ten Outdoor champion in the pole vault last month. She equaled the height of 4.31m (14’ 1.75”) that won her the conference gold at the East Preliminary to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships. In just her first year at Rutgers and competing at the college level, Timberg is already the program record holder in the pole vault in both Indoor and Outdoor. She is the No. 3 seed at nationals and has a legitimate chance to win the national title on Thursday.