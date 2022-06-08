BTN’s Rutgers Day schedule includes many notable recent wins

The Big Ten Network is featuring a full day of programming for each of the 14 members of the conference this month. It’s something BTN has done in previous years and Rutgers Day is taking place on Thursday, June 9. The showcase begins at 6:00 a.m. and runs for 24 hours straight into the early morning hours of Friday, June 10.

There are several notable games across multiple sports from this past academic year that are being included. The dramatic victory over then No. 1 Purdue on Ron Harper Jr.’s halfcourt buzzer beater is featured in primetime. In addition, other noteworthy wins from this past year being aired include Field Hockey’s win over Michigan for the Big Ten Championship as well as their road win at Ohio State, the come from behind win by men’s lacrosse over Ohio State in the Big Ten semifinals, women’s soccer beating Iowa to advance to the Big Ten championship game, baseball’s win at Nebraska as well as the win over Illinois for men’s basketball.

Previously aired specials featuring Greg Schiano and the football program, the 1976 Final Four men’s basketball team and Ron Harper Jr. are included as well. The Rutgers produced special with President Jonathan Holloway and Eric LeGrand will be included too.

Past games being shown include football’s win over Purdue during the 2020 season, its 2008 victory against Pittsburgh and the iconic “Pandemonium in Piscataway” triumph over Louisville will also air. The legendary men’s hoops win over Penn State in the Atlantic-10 championship game from 1989 will also be included again.

Games from this past season I would have liked to have seen included were football’s demolition of Indiana, men’s soccer landmark win over the Hoosiers, and the historic win by women’s lacrosse over Northwestern in the Big Ten semifinals.

Overall, it’s a really good slate of Rutgers wins spread over many sports which really highlights the progress the entire athletic department has made this past year.

(Editor’s note: A reminder BTN typically only airs recent games broadcasted by them. That is why NCAA Tournament games aren’t included.)

Here is the complete schedule for Thursday’s Rutgers Day on BTN:

6:00 am - Rutgers Rise: Greg Schiano’s first tenure with Football)

6:30 am - Rutgers Return: Greg Schiano’s return to Football)

7:00 am - B1G Baseball: Rutgers at Nebraska - 4/8-4/10/22

10:00 am - B1G Women’s Soccer: B1G Tournament Semifinal: Iowa at Rutgers - 11/4/21

12:00 pm - B1G Field Hockey: B1G Tourney Championship: Michigan at Rutgers - 11/7/21

2:00 pm - Rutgers Football Classic: Rutgers at Purdue - 11/28/20

3:00 pm - Rutgers Football Classic: Rutgers at Pittsburgh - 10/25/08

4:00 pm - B1G Women’s Lacrosse: Rutgers at Ohio State - 4/28/22

6:00 pm - Rutgers Basketball Classic: Penn State at Rutgers – 3/9/89

7:00 pm - Big Ten Elite: 1976 Rutgers Basketball

8:00 pm - Rutgers Basketball Classic: Purdue at Rutgers - 12/9/21

9:00 pm - The Journey: Big Ten Basketball featuring Ron Harper Jr.

9:30 pm - Rutgers Basketball Classic: Illinois at Rutgers - 2/16/22

10:30 pm - Faces & Voices of Rutgers: Features Eric LeGrand

11:00 pm - B1G Women’s Basketball: Ohio State at Rutgers - 3/5/21

1:00 am - B1G Men’s Lacrosse: B1G Semifinal #2: Rutgers vs. Ohio State - 5/5/22

3:00 am - Rutgers Football Classic: Louisville at Rutgers – 11/9/06

4:00 am - B1G Field Hockey: Rutgers at Ohio State - 10/24/21