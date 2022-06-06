Five Scarlet Knights named to Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big Ten teams

The calendar has turned to June and that means two things — spring practices are in the books and Athlon Sports is coming out with its preseason teams around the nation.

Last week, the publication released its preseason All-Big Ten teams and the Scarlet Knights were represented by five players in all three phases of the game.

First Team: Adam Korsak

It is no surprise that Adam Korsak headlines the selections for Rutgers. The punter was named to the First-Team Specialists after a year where he might have been snubbed for Big Ten Punter of the Year.

Korsak was a Ray Guy Award finalist and voted First Team All-Big Ten by the coaches. Miraculously, 69-of-72 punts for Korsak resulted in a return that was less than four yards. He has recorded 124 consecutive attempts without a touchback.

The eye-popping numbers continue as Korsak landed 38 punts inside the 20-yard line and 16 inside the 10, including four that stopped right on the one-yard line. Korsak will return to Rutgers this season as one of the best punters in the nation once again.

Second Team: Aron Cruickshank

Aron Cruickshank finished second on the team last season with 743 all-purpose yards despite missing time with an injury. This season, the Scarlet Knights will welcome back one of the best special teams’ weapons in the nation.

Cruickshank played seven games and totaled 316 kickoff return yards, 244 receiving yards, 153 punt return yards, and 30 on the ground. He was named Co-Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after a 62-yard punt return for a score against Delaware.

Not only does Cruickshank add an elite weapon to special teams, he can be a valuable part of the offensive attack. His speed allows him to move to different positions and get the ball ready in many ways. How he responds returning from a season ending injury last year is a major key for Rutgers this fall.

Third Team: Avery Young

Avery Young made the move from cornerback to safety last season and did it in stride. He finished with 81 tackles, which was second on the team. Athlon Sports expects Young to have another big year in the backend of the defense.

Young finished with two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble as well last season. He has played 45 career games and is now one of the veteran pieces on the defensive side of the ball.

Fourth Team: Kessawn Abraham, Reggie Sutton

The publication laid out a total of four teams in the Big Ten and Rutgers landed two players on the final list.

Kessawn Abraham started 12 games at cornerback last season totaling 44 tackles and nine pass breakups. Abraham’s season was highlighted by seven tackles against Ohio State and a block PAT he took 85 yards to the house against Maryland. Abraham was named Defensive MVP of Rutgers during the team banquet.

Reggie Sutton was expected to be a staple along the offensive line for Rutgers last season. He started three games at right tackle before missing the final 10 with an injury. Looking back to 2020, he was voted honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches.

Sutton has started 13 games and appeared in 22. If he is able to stay healthy, Sutton will go back to being that anchor along the offensive line that the Scarlet Knights need.