Three Rutgers Track & Field student-athletes to compete at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Rutgers athletics has one more event before the book is officially closed on the 2021-2022 school year is completed. The NCAA Outdoor Championships take place this week at legendary Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Rutgers track and field will have three student athletes competing in three events, the most for the program in four years. There were a total of 19 Scarlet Knights who competed at the East Regional, which was a program record.

A’nan Bridgett will compete in the long jump after winning titles in the event this past year at both the Big Ten Indoor and Outdoor Championships. This is his second consecutive trip to nationals after finishing last year’s Outdoor Championships as a Second Team All-American. He qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships at the East Preliminary last month with a distance of 7.78m (25’ 6.25”) for a 5th place finish. He is coached by program record holder Corey Crawford, who was a four-time All-American on the banks.





A'nan Bridgett booked his ticket to the NCAA Championships for the second-straight year, advancing out of the East Preliminary. The All-American hit 7.78m (25' 6.25") to place fifth in the long jump. pic.twitter.com/6XjkuB2qxm — Rutgers Track and Field (@RutgersTFXC) May 26, 2022

Chloe Timberg is making her first appearance at nationals after becoming the Big Ten Outdoor champion in the pole vault last month. She equaled the height of 4.31m (14’ 1.75”) that won her the conference gold at the East Preliminary to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships. In just her first year at Rutgers and competing at the college level, Timberg is already the program record holder in the pole vault in both Indoor and Outdoor.





Chloe Timberg soared into the NCAA Championships Thursday, advancing out of the East Preliminary. The Big Ten Champion cleared 4.31m (14’ 1.75”) in the pole vault to become the second from #RUTF headed to Nationals. pic.twitter.com/bUUUDS2STV — Rutgers Track and Field (@RutgersTFXC) May 27, 2022

Jameson Woodell broke his own program record at the East Preliminary last month with a time of 49.82 in the 400-meter hurdles prelims. He then finished second in the semifinals with a time of 50.34 to qualify for nationals for the first time in his career.

Jameson Woodell advances to Fridays final in the 400IH, breaking the school record again in the process with a 49.82!#WeRInevitable #surviveandadvance pic.twitter.com/2V6N9JEiYa — Coach Farrell-Rutgers (@CoachFarrell_RU) May 25, 2022

He did it! Jameson Woodell punches his ticket to NCAA Finals in Eugene!!



Prior to this season, he hasn’t PR’d since his 52.35 in HS in 2018. His collegiate PR was 53.81. Now he’s going to the NCAAs final with a personal and school record of 49.82. #WeRInevitable pic.twitter.com/uySeWQrXem — Coach Farrell-Rutgers (@CoachFarrell_RU) May 28, 2022

The 2022 Outdoor Track & Field Championships take place this week spread over four days.

Bridgett will compete in the long jump final on Wednesday, June 8 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will air live on ESPNU or you can watch via stream here.

Woodell will run the 400-meter semifinal heat at 9:30 p.m. ET on the same night. If he advances, the Final will be run at 10:27 p.m. ET on Friday, June 10. You can watch coverage of the semifinals on ESPNU and if Woodell makes the finals, it will air on ESPN2.

Timberg will compete in the pole vault final on Thursday, June 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will air live on ESPNU and can be streamed live here.