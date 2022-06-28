Florida pipeline continues as 3-star Bo Mascoe commits to Rutgers

Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights continue to be aggressive in Florida. Rutgers landed another commit from the Sunshine State as three-star cornerback Bo Mascoe announced his commitment on Monday night.

The product of Kissimmee, FL chose Rutgers over the likes of Boston College, Iowa, and Iowa State — among others. He took to Twitter to make his official announcement.

Mascoe is currently ranked as the 103rd cornerback in the nation and 154th overall recruit in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.

Mascoe was first offered by the Scarlet Knights in May and they have been on his tail ever since. He took an official visit to Boston College before arriving in Piscataway. He had a visit scheduled with Iowa but cancelled once he made his decision.

He has good size and ball skills which give him the potential to be a contributor early on in his career on the banks.

This marks the fifth commitment that Rutgers has landed from Florida in the Class of 2023. He joins linebacker Abram Wright, athlete Jason Duclona, offensive lineman Mozell Williams and athlete Vilay Nakkoun. The 2023 class is currently ranked No. 31 nationally and No. 9 in the Big Ten per 247 composite rankings.

You can watch highlights of Mascoe here: