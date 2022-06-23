Report: Rutgers scheduled to play Temple at Mohegan Sun

Per reporting from Jerry Carino of Gannett/USA Today, Rutgers men’s basketball will play Temple this coming season on a neutral court at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Temple went 17-12 last season and finished with a KenPom of No. 116. Program legend Aaron McKie enters his fourth year at the helm and the Owls are expected to be improved this winter with many key players returning. Rutgers is 19-33 all-time against Temple and were conference foes in the Atlantic-10 previously as well as one season in the American. They played twice during RU’s transitional season in the AAC in 2013-2014 with the two teams splitting results.

The non-conference schedule is near completion and here are the opponents that have been reported so far in addition to Temple: Bucknell, Rider, Columbia, Sacred Heart, UMass-Lowell, Central Connecticut State, Seton Hall, and Wake Forest.

The game against Seton Hall will be at Jersey Mike’s Arena as part of the annual Garden State Hardwood Classic. The home game against Wake Forest is part of a two-year series reported last week.

There are two additional spots to be filled with one being scheduled as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That is expected to be a road game and then one additional opponent will still need to be added.

As for the 20 game Big Ten schedule, the slate of opponents was announced last week and reviewed here.

Once more opponents are announced or reported on, check back here for scheduling update and analysis.