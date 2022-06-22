On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 141: Rutgers Athletics 2021-2022 Review

Episode No. 141 of the On The Banks podcast is a full review of the year that was for Rutgers Athletics during the 2021-2022 academic calendar. Longtime OTB contributor David Anderson joins to discuss all of the success that Rutgers has had during the past few months.

So much was accomplished over the past year: nine programs nationally ranked, six top 20 finishes, five Big Ten Championship game appearances, two Big Ten titles, two Final Four appearances, a record finish in the Directors’ Cup standings and so much more.

Topics discussed include which team had the most surprising success, which was most expected, which teams had runs that felt to have ended too soon, programs on the rise and most ready to breakthrough next year, football’s outlook, changing perceptions, whether this past year should be considered the new standard for athletic success at Rutgers and much more.

Thanks to David for his great insight and thank you for listening once again.

