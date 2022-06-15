CFB win totals are out: Where does Rutgers stand?

There might be a little less than three months until college football kicks off but there are officially lines for Week 1 and projected win totals for teams around the nation.

After a 5-7 regular season in 2021, the oddsmakers are expecting Rutgers to be around the same win total. According to Draft Kings, the Scarlet Knights total is set at 4 wins.

Rutgers was able to get to five wins last season and into a bowl game despite losing the final game of the year against Maryland. The Scarlet Knights replaced Texas A&M in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to Covid issues with the game played on New Year’s Eve against Wake Forest. This season, like others, has three games that can be considered swing games for Rutgers to get to six victories.

The non conference opponents for Rutgers consists of Boston College, Wagner, and Temple. The opener against the Eagles will lean on the side of a loss considering it will be on the road and Boston College might be a fringe top 25 team.

Once the Big Ten games begin, there are some of the usual losses back on the schedule — Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights will also be on the road against Minnesota.

There are three swing games for Rutgers. Of course, the final regular season game against Maryland. This game will be back in College Park but that is where the Scarlet Knights won in overtime back in 2020.

Next, the Scarlet Knights will have two home games against Nebraska and Indiana with their bye week sandwiched in the middle. If Rutgers can find a way to win these games, it could hit its over with five victories. At this point, bowl conversation cannot happen until the season begins and Rutgers wins a game that it is not supposed to.

College football might not be back just yet but it is time to bring back the talks and storylines. First and foremost, win totals around the country.