Mohamed Toure out for 2022 season after undergoing surgery

Rutgers will be without its sack leader from the previous two years as Mohamed Toure will miss the upcoming season after undergoing surgery.

Greg Schiano spoke to the media during his charity golf outing on Monday in Bedminster. From Brian Fonseca of NJ Advance Media, Schiano revealed that Toure underwent surgery to repair an injury that was suffered during spring camp. He will rehab the injury and return to the team in 2023.

“Mo had surgery, so he is going to be out for the year,” Schiano said. “Which is sad but he’s going to rehab, he’s got a tremendous attitude and we’ll see him in 2023.”

Toure has taken huge steps forward for the Scarlet Knights over the last two years. He has led the team with 4.5 sacks in 2020 and 2021. In total, Toure has racked up 74 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception over the course of his career.

Rutgers will have to find a way to replace Toure. Mayan Ahanotu and Ifeanyi Maijeh will return to the lineup as veterans. With Toure out of the picture, it is likely that Rutgers will need a young option to step up — such as Aaron Lewis, Kyonte Hamilton, or Cam’Ron Stewart.

Along with Toure, freshman Moses Walker is expected to miss the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in the spring. There is still some time to add another option in the transfer portal but it is unknown if Rutgers will take that route.

“You never really know,” Schiano said. “We’ve made several moves, but you never know what happens. Aaron Lewis, our first summer, he came available and man, what a great player he’s going to be and really is. I never say never, but right now, I’m of the mindset we’re developing our team and if there is one or two guys that come available that fit our culture and our character, we’ll see.”