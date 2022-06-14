Rutgers lands commitment from 3-star Jason Duclona

Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights remain hot in the Class of 2023. Three-star defensive back Jason Duclona recently announced his commitment to Rutgers on Tuesday morning. He is the fifth commit for Rutgers in the last three days.

Duclona chose Rutgers over 27 other offers — including Ole Miss, West Virginia, Northwestern, North Carolina, and Illinois.

Rutgers first offered Duclona in 2021 and stayed on his tail ever since. The Estero, FL product made his official visit to Rutgers over the weekend and enjoyed his interactions with both players and coaches.

The three-sport star has elite speed and projects as a shutdown corner for Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have now landed four commitments from players out of Florida. Duclona joins athlete Vila Nakkoun, linebacker Abram Wright, and offensive lineman Mozell Williams. Duclona is also the 14th overall commit in the Class of 2023, which is now currently ranked 30th nationally and 9th in the Big Ten per 247 Sports composite rankings.