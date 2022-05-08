Rutgers men’s lacrosse earns No. 6 Seed in NCAA Tournament, hosts Harvard in First Round

Rutgers men’s lacrosse (13-3) earned its second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and earned the No. 6 seed. They’ll host Harvard (8-4) next weekend with time and TV TBA.

No. 6 seed Rutgers vs. Harvard

Rutgers’s resume is a strong one. While the Knights do not have a top 5 win, their three top 6-20 wins and 0 bad losses (nobody outside the top 20) safely puts them in the field of 16 without any merited gripes from bubble teams. By earning one of the top eight seeds, Rutgers gets to host a first round game, unlike last season in which they had to travel to Lehigh for the opening round.

Key Resume Stats (from Insidelacrosse.com)

RPI: 5

Top 5 Wins: 0

Top 6-20 Wins: 3

Non Top-20 Losses: 0

A look at the bracket

The Ivy, after sitting out 2021, is back and better than ever - landing 5 teams in the 16-team bracket. The Big Ten lands three (Maryland, Rutgers and Ohio State).

The snub appears to be Notre Dame, whom the studio crew on the ESPNU selection show suggest are the fourth best team in the country. Notre Dame and Duke are the only top-12 RPI teams that did not make the tournament. It should be noted Ohio State was battling Notre Dame for a final tourney spot and the Buckeyes beat the Irish in a head-to-head matchup earlier in the season.

Automatic Qualifiers (10 Total)

America East: Vermont (Play-in game)

ASUN: Robert Morris

Big East: Georgetown (No. 2 seed)

Big Ten: Maryland (No. 1 seed)

CAA: Delaware

Ivy: Penn (No. 3 seed)

MAAC: Manhattan (Play-in game)

NEC: Saint Joseph’s

Patriot: Boston U

SoCon: Richmond

At Large Bids:

ACC: Virginia

Big Ten: Rutgers (No. 6 seed), Ohio State

Ivy: Brown (No. 8 seed), Cornell (No. 7 seed), Harvard, Princeton (No. 5 seed), Yale (No. 4 seed)

Big Ten Championship Game Recap

No. 4 Rutgers squared off against No. 1 Maryland in the Big Ten championship game on a damp, cold night that felt more like February than May. Unfortunately, the Knights’s offense went ice-cold while the Terrapins continued their torrid red-hot pace and cruised to a 17-7 victory.

After a competitive first six minutes where each team traded two goals apiece, the Terrapins would score the next six goals to put the match out of reach 8-2 and cruise to a 17-7 victory. The Knights drop to 13-3 while the Terrapins improve to a perfect 14-0.

Maryland dominated face-offs 21-7, winning a whopping 75%. The Terrapins also dominated shots on goal, 29-18, and ground balls, 42-26. Coach Brecht has preached winning at least 50% of face-offs and against No. 1 Maryland, you can’t expect to remain in the game winning only 25%. Like the first matchup, I’m not surprised Rutgers lost but I am surprised at the lack of competitiveness. The coaching staff has figured out the rest of the Big Ten but will need to solve Maryland to truly take the next step.

One bright spot was the play of sensational long-stick midfielder Ethan Rall. Enjoy this coast-to-coast beauty when Maryland was still pressing.

Coast-to-coast for Ethan Rall!



What an effort for the #RUMLax LSM, picking up the ground ball and sprinting the length of the field for the score #RTempo pic.twitter.com/X6BT2H01if — Rutgers Men's LAX (@RUmlax) May 8, 2022

Next Up:

Rutgers hosts Harvard, time / date TBD.

With six Ivys making the field, the odds were high that Rutgers would be matching up against one of them in the first round. I’m actually elated with this matchup as I enjoy games vs. the Ivy League and was hoping to avoid an ACC team with a chip on their shoulders.

Harvard owns quality wins this season over Brown, Boston University, and Princeton. Rutgers and Harvard have three common opponents: Michigan, Ohio State, and Princeton, with each team going 2-1.

Vs. UM (RU win / Harvard win)

Vs. OSU (RU win / Harvard loss)

Vs. Princeton (RU loss / Harvard win)

Article will be updated once date / time announced.