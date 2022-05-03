What impact can Bo Melton have with the Seattle Seahawks?

Rebuilding in the NFL is centered around one position — the quarterback.

The Seattle Seahawks fully entered this phase when Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Drew Lock was part of the return and as of now, he is the option to be under center come the fall.

For a quarterback, this is not the worst situation. Seattle has some strong weapons on the outside such as D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Could a certain draft pick be included into the mix as well?

Bo Melton was taken with the eighth pick in the seventh round, No. 229 overall, by the Seahawks in this year’s NFL Draft. Typically, a team will not feature a seventh-round draft pick much. Rutgers’ fans know firsthand that Melton has what it takes to make an impact at the next level.

Metcalf and Lockett have solidified themselves as a strong duo in the NFL. After the pair of elite talents, the receiving corps for Seattle is not deep. Freddy Swain has spent some time around the league. After that, the depth chart is full of players looking to find a role.

Melton ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. This sparked some conversation around the Scarlet Knights’ wide receiver as he was able to log the fastest time of any Big Ten back. Melton may be just 5-foot-11 but speed kills in the NFL.

I’m not crying, you’re crying!



Rutgers Nation is so proud of you, Bo!



: @Seahawks



pic.twitter.com/qMEKgAKmou — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 30, 2022

The Seahawks finished 7-10 last season and it did not take the franchise long to decide to blow it up a bit. This means the offense will have to be a bit more creative without Wilson under center. How many times have we seen a wide receive take on a bit of a hybrid role as a pass catcher and ball carrier? Melton has the ability to play this role given his hands and speed.

During his time with the Scarlet Knights, Melton logged 2,011 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He finished his career with 164 catches and also made an impact as a kick returner on special teams. Rutgers used Melton as their primary weapon for the better part of three years. He is a strong route runner that can create separation.

He is the first Rutgers wide receiver to be selected in the NFL Draft since Leonte Carroo was taken with the in the third round and 86th overall in 2016. Later in the seventh round, former teammate Isiah Pacheco was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the first time two Rutgers players have been selected in the same NFL Draft since Blessuan Austin and Saquan Hampton were both picked in the sixth round in 2019.

It is not surprising to see Melton drafted and some would say that he should have went a bit higher. Instead, he has a chance to be a seventh-round gem given his skill set.

With the current state of the Seahawks, this was not the worst landing spot for Melton. He has a chance to emerge in a thin receiving room while learning from Metcalf and Lockett. If nothing else, Melton brings speed, versatility, and plenty of experience has the No. 1 option within a Big Ten offense.