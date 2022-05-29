 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rutgers eliminates Indiana, advances to Big Ten Tournament championship game

The Scarlet Knights will play the winner of Iowa-Michigan on Sunday night.

By Aaron Breitman
Ben Solomon/Rutgers Athletics

No. 2 seed Rutgers baseball defeated Indiana 14-2 early Sunday morning to advance to the Big Ten championship game. They’ll face the winner of No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 5 Michigan, who play at 2 pm ET. Approximate first pitch of the championship game is set for 6 pm ET and will air live on BTN. It’s winner take all despite Rutgers has not lost yet.

Baseball is the fifth Rutgers program to play in a Big Ten title game this school year joining field hockey, women’s soccer and both men’s and women’s lacrosse.

I’m short on time this morning but here are some highlights from the win over the Hoosiers which ended around 4 am ET. I’ll have a full recap after tonight’s Big Ten Championship game. Rutgers can clinch its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2007 as an automatic qualifier with a victory tonight.

Highlights:

A return from lightning delay:

