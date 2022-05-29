Rutgers eliminates Indiana, advances to Big Ten Tournament championship game

No. 2 seed Rutgers baseball defeated Indiana 14-2 early Sunday morning to advance to the Big Ten championship game. They’ll face the winner of No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 5 Michigan, who play at 2 pm ET. Approximate first pitch of the championship game is set for 6 pm ET and will air live on BTN. It’s winner take all despite Rutgers has not lost yet.
Baseball is the fifth Rutgers program to play in a Big Ten title game this school year joining field hockey, women’s soccer and both men’s and women’s lacrosse.
I’m short on time this morning but here are some highlights from the win over the Hoosiers which ended around 4 am ET. I’ll have a full recap after tonight’s Big Ten Championship game. Rutgers can clinch its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2007 as an automatic qualifier with a victory tonight.
Highlights:
Big Fitz bringing the heat early— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 29, 2022
1-2-3 first inning in his return to the mound! pic.twitter.com/qBThKiJtTA
There has never been a team more exited to be playing baseball at this very second than the 2022 Rutgers Scarlet Knights— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 29, 2022
Ryan Lasko with an RBI double and Indiana makes a call to the bullpen. pic.twitter.com/EyHYWzAy3E
Danny DiGeorgio, the best SS in the Big Ten, drives in Ryan Lasko to make it a 6-0 lead in the second inning! pic.twitter.com/qZZ1Apy4tV— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 29, 2022
Mike Nyisztor with an RBI triple!!!— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 29, 2022
He scores on an error on the next pitch as well and we take a 9-0 lead over Indiana in the third!! pic.twitter.com/3YQYGg2DIn
Ryan Lasko is just showing off at this point pic.twitter.com/armk7mdpw0— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 29, 2022
A return from lightning delay:
2:15 AM. DON’T CARE. FIRED UP. READY FOR BASEBALL. WE’RE BUILT FOR THIS. pic.twitter.com/MlIAlN7MQQ— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 29, 2022
THERE IT IS!!!— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 29, 2022
Chris Brito picks up RBIs 73 and 74 on the season and he now holds the Rutgers single-season RBI record!!! pic.twitter.com/MTZwavR6aU
