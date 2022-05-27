Rutgers football games to air on WFAN, men’s basketball on WCBS

Rutgers Athletics and Audacy announced that beginning in the 2022-2023 season, Rutgers football games will be broadcast on WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM). In addition, Rutgers men’s basketball games will be broadcast on WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM). The multi-year deal secures a wider reach in NYC market for both programs.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Audacy,” said Pat Hobbs, Rutgers athletic director. “Having our teams on WFAN and WCBS 880 is a great opportunity to expand our reach to sports fans in the New York metropolitan area. Our programs are having tremendous success across the board, and this allows for so many more fans to enjoy the excitement and join Rutgers Nation.”

“Rutgers athletics is on the rise under Greg Schiano and Steve Pikiell in the Big Ten, bringing excitement and anticipation to Tri-State area fans,” said Chris Oliviero, Market President, Audacy New York. “WFAN and WCBS 880 will provide listeners with unmatched coverage of the Scarlet Knights and we are honored to add Rutgers to Audacy’s market-leading play-by-play portfolio.”

WFAN will broadcast all regular games and postseason football games as well as a 30-minute pregame and postgame show.

WCBS 880 will air all regular season and postseason men’s basketball games as well as a 15-minute pregame and postgame show.

Fan will be able to listen to broadcasts for both program through the Audacy App.

Note that WCTC will still broadcast games locally. This new deal replaces the one with WOR.

Rutgers athletics will be promoted on all digital and social media platforms that Audacy. The agreement also includes marketing for WFAN at home games for Rutgers football and men’s basketball

HOW TO LISTEN from the press release:

“Listeners can tune in to WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM) in New York on air, as well as nationwide on the Audacy app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. “ “Listeners can tune in to WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM) in New York on air, as well as nationwide on the Audacy app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.’

It’s certainly significant news that Rutgers football and men’s basketball will be broadcast on radio stations that have two of the widest reaches in the country. Another sign of forward progress for Rutgers Athletics!