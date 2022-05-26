Big Ten releases kickoff times for five Rutgers football games

On Thursday, the Big Ten conference announced five game times for Rutgers football next season. A few TV listings were announced as well.

Of the three home games included in this announcement, the only game designated for a noon kickoff is the annual homecoming game. It’s scheduled for October 22 against Indiana. A Friday night game is scheduled for the Big Ten home opener against Nebraska on the first weekend of October.

Overall, just two of the five games were scheduled for noon.

Of the four games included with TV listings, Rutgers is set to appear on four different networks: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN+ (streaming), and FS1.

Here is the full schedule with the updated information just announced.

2022 Football Schedule

(Game Times & TV Listings in BOLD)

Sept. 3 at Boston College (Noon, ACC Network)

Sept. 10 vs. Wagner (4 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Sept. 17 at Temple (ESPN+)

Sept. 24 vs. Iowa

Oct. 1 at Ohio State (3:30 p.m.)

Oct. 7 (Friday) vs. Nebraska (7 p.m., FS1)

Oct. 22 (Homecoming) vs. Indiana (Noon)

Oct. 29 at Minnesota

Nov. 5 vs. Michigan

Nov. 12 at Michigan State

Nov. 19 vs. Penn State

Nov. 26 at Maryland

Per the Rutgers release, “The remaining game times and television designations will be decided throughout the season during the 12-/6-day selection process.”

