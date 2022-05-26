On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 140: Rutgers men’s lacrosse prepares for Final Four

Episode No. 140 of the On The Banks podcast welcomes back Rutgers men’s lacrosse head coach Brian Brecht as well as two-time All-American Ethan Rall.

The Scarlet Knights defeated No. 3 Penn 11-9 in the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last Saturday to advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history. Rutgers beat Harvard 19-9 in the opening round, making it the first time in program history that RU won NCAA Tournament games in back to back seasons.

No. 6 Rutgers (14-3) will now face No. 7 Cornell (13-4) in the national semifinals on Saturday, May 28 at noon. The game will take place at Rentschler Field (purchase tickets here) and will air live on ESPN2.

Our game preview from John Catapano is here.

Topics discussed with Brecht include the comeback against Penn, the contributions from role players in the victory, the play and importance of Colin Kirst and Ethan Rall, the support from the fans and alumni, the connection between Rutgers and Cornell with coaching legends Tom Hayes and Rich Moran, as well as matchup keys for the national semifinal and much more.

Topics discussed with Rall include how the team stuck together through adversity, the chemistry of this team, the importance of players stepping up, his key role in both the offense and defense, the anticipation of the Final Four and more.

Thanks to coach Brian Brecht and Ethan Rall for taking time to be guests this episode and best of luck to them on Championship Weekend.

And thank you for listening!

How To Listen To All 140 Episodes

Aside from every episode that we post in article form, you can listen directly on our site. The current podcast episode is now displaying at the bottom of every article we publish, along with every episode we’ve ever produced listed below it.

You can also continue to search “On The Banks Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or anywhere else you listen to podcasts. Subscribe to our podcast on any platform as well. In addition, we are proud to now be a part of the SB Nation podcast network.