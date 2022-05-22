Rutgers baseball earns No. 2 seed in first ever B1G Tournament appearance

While the Rutgers baseball team didn’t win the Big Ten regular season title after losing two of three against Michigan and finishing one game behind champion Maryland, they still made history. The Scarlet Knights finished 17-7 in league play to earn second place after never finishing better than eighth since joining league play in 2015. After never qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament, they’ll open play Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska as the No. 2 seed.

The Scarlet Knights were not even picked in the top six of the preseason poll and far exceeded expectations in Steve Owens’ third season on the banks. Rutgers is 41-14 overall and fighting for the program’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 2007. With an RPI ranking of No. 41, winning a few games this week would serve their resume well as they appear to be firmly on the bubble.

Rutgers will face No. 7 seed Purdue, who went 9-12 in Big Ten play this season. The schools did not play each other in the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET on May 25.

The Big Ten Tournament is double elimination with eight teams competing for the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten Network will televise every game live and you can also watch on the FOX Sports App.

Here is the full Big Ten Tournament bracket.