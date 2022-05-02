Rutgers wins two events and earns five medals at Penn Relays

In the first Penn Relays since 2019 due to the global pandemic, Rutgers track and field made the most of it in winning two events and taking home five overall medals. They all came in field events. It’s the first time ever that Rutgers has had winners at the Penn Relays on both the men’s and women’s side.

The men’s championship (A level) long jump was dominated by the Scarlet Knights as the top two seeds, A’nan Bridgett and Sincere Robinson performed as expected to medal gold and silver, respectively. Bridgett, a senior who won the Big Ten Indoor Championship this past winter and was a Second Team All-American last spring, won the Penn Relays title with a distance of 7.97m (26’ 1.75”) in the long jump. It would have been a program record but counts as wind aided for just being over the mark for being eligible for record purposes. Even so, Bridgett bested his teammate by more than a foot as Robinson finished second with a distance of 7.63m (25’ 0.5”). It was a tremendous performance from the freshman from Newark.

A’Nan Bridgett of ⁦@RutgersTFXC⁩ talks about his win in the Long Jump Championship today. pic.twitter.com/6fKNHoOCMX — Penn Relays (@pennrelays) April 30, 2022

Sincere Robinson talks about taking one and two for ⁦@RutgersTFXC⁩ in the Long Jump Championship. pic.twitter.com/zMecnrHTwg — Penn Relays (@pennrelays) April 30, 2022

Another freshman, Chloe Timberg, won the gold in the women’s championship (A level) pole vault after she cleared 4.13m (13’ 6.5”). She is already the program record holder in the event and finished second at the 2022 Big Ten Indoor Championships.

Chloe Timberg of ⁦@RutgersTFXC⁩ chats about her win in the College Women’s Pole Vault Championship. pic.twitter.com/NIjNaTLZ7n — Penn Relays (@pennrelays) April 30, 2022

In addition, Kyle Lipscomb finished in second place in the college (B level) discus while Alicia Campbell finished second in the college (B level) shot put. Lipscomb’s throw of 56.45m (185’ 2”) in the discus earned him the silver medal while Campbell’s throw of 15.57m (51’ 1”) in the shot gave her the same.

While no medals were won on the track, it was notable that Rutgers had both the men’s and women’s teams advance to the 4x100 Championship of America Finals (A level). The men finished sixth with a time of 40.68 seconds while the women finished seventh with a time of 46.73 seconds. In addition, the women qualified for the 4x400 Championship of America Final (A level) and finished seventh with a time of 3:41.60.

This program continues to take steps forward under Bob Farrell and his coaching staff. The rest of this outdoor season should be fun to see the progress both the men and women can make in the next month plus.

For complete results for Rutgers at the 2022 Penn Relays, click here.