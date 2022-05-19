On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 139: Rutgers men’s lacrosse back in the Elite Eight

Episode No. 139 of the On The Banks podcast welcomes back Rutgers men’s lacrosse head coach Brian Brecht as well as two-time All-American Jaryd Jean-Felix. The Scarlet Knights defeated Harvard 19-9 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament last Sunday. It was the first time in program history that RU has won NCAA Tournament games in back to back seasons.

No. 6 Rutgers (14-3) will now face No. 3 Penn (11-4) in the Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 21 at noon. The game will take place at Hofstra University (purchase tickets here) and will air live on ESPNU. The Scarlet Knights are looking to advance to the program’s first ever Final Four and you can read our game preview here.

Topics discussed with Brecht include the performance against Harvard including Ross Scott’s historic day, the long term plan to build a lacrosse stadium, the emotions for Mitch Bartolo playing against his former team, the keys to beating Penn and much more.

Topics discussed with Jean-Felix include the significance of the program’s progress for his senior class, the strong relationships the senior core of this team has, his own reasons for coming to Rutgers, his experience as student-athlete on the banks, seizing the opportunity after getting back to the elite eight after last season’s loss and more.

Thanks to head coach Brian Brecht and Jaryd-Jean-Felix for taking time to give Rutgers fans insight on the team heading into Saturday’s Quarterfinals against Penn. And thank you for listening once again.

