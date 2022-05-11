3-star athlete Davoun Fuse commits to Rutgers football

Rutgers received its fourth verbal commitment for the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday night as 3-star athlete Davoun Fuse announced his pledge to the program.

The 6’4”, 205 pound Fuse is from the small town Washington, Pennsylvania and plays multiple positions on both sides of the ball in high school. He primarily plays quarterback and in the secondary but projects as a wide receiver or linebacker in college. His athleticism and long frame make Fuse an intriguing prospect. Rutgers recruited him to play linebacker but he fits the profile of a player that could help in multiple ways if needed.

Fuse was not highly recruited and his only offers were from MAC schools Toledo and Akron before he visited Rutgers back in April. Other schools like Virginia Tech and Cincinnati were showing interest. 247 Sports ranks Fuse a 3-star recruit and No. 22 prospect in Pennsylvania as well as the 111th best athlete nationally.

It was an unofficial visit on Junior Day and head coach Greg Schiano offered Fuse before he left. He is a bit raw and a project but he plays a physical style that should prosper once his body is developed for the next level. Fuse is an example of a recruit that Schiano loves to take a chance on and his versatility lends hope he will find a way to contribute one way or another.

He is a three-sport athlete as he plays basketball and runs track in addition to football.

The 2023 class was ranked 44th nationally ahead of Fuse’s commitment. He joins three 3-star prospects on the offensive side of the ball including offensive lineman JaSire Peterson from Union City, NJ, offensive lineman John Stone from Washington Township, NJ and receiver Yazeed Haynes from Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

You can watch highlights of Fuse here.