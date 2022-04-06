On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 134: Rutgers Football Spring Camp Report

Welcome to episode No. 134 of the On The Banks podcast. The focus this week is Spring camp for Rutgers football. They are the midway point and under three weeks out from the annual Scarlet-White game.

Joining this week to discuss how spring practices have been going is Chris Iseman of USA Today - New Jersey. He’s attended multiple practices this spring and gives insight on the progress made and changes taking place.

Topics discussed include position battles including quarterback, the expected approach at running back, key transfer additions, opportunities for young players to step up on defense, the coaching staff overhaul on the defensive side of the ball and more.

At the top of the show is an update on spring sports, men’s basketball and football recruiting.

Thanks to Chris for joining the podcast once again and thank you for listening.

