Brandin Knight’s reported contract extension another stabilizing move for Rutgers

After being a target by St. Peter’s to replace his cousin Shaheen Holloway as head coach, as well as potentially joining him as an assistant at Seton Hall, assistant coach Brandin Knight has reportedly signed a two-year contract extension to remain at Rutgers.

As associate head coach, Knight made $405,000 this past season. First reported on Tuesday by Richie Schnyderite of the Knight Report and soon after reported by Brian Fonseca at NJ Advance Media, Knight is contracted to make $600,000 during the 2022-2023 season and $625,000 during the 2023-2024 season.

Knight has served as an assistant coach the past six years under Steve Pikiell since he was hired at Rutgers as head coach. He previously was an assistant for a decade at his alma mater, Pitt, for then head coach Jamie Dixon. Knight starred at point guard for the Panthers as a player from 1999 to 2003 and was named an All-American. He was Big East Co-Player of the Year in 2002 and has his No. 20 retired by Pitt. He is from East Orange, New Jersey and played for Seton Hall Prep in high school.

At Rutgers, Knight has been instrumental in helping turn the program around. He coaches the backcourt and has grown into a larger role in recent seasons as associate head coach. His ability to connect with players and help to develop them on the court has been key.

Knight has been a transformative recruiter. He was the lead recruiter for Cliff Omoruyi, the second highest rated commit in program history and former top 50 recruit. He also was the lead recruiter for Geo Baker, who became the face of the program during Rutgers’ rise into a top half Big Ten team and NCAA Tournament regular the past three seasons. It was Knight who first pursued Ron Harper Jr. and sold Pikiell on the under recruiter prospect. Keeping New Jersey talent home has been so important and Knight was the lead for Paul Mulcahy as well as incoming freshman guard Derek Simpson. He also was the lead in landing former 4-star recruit Montez Mathis.

Keeping Knight after potentially losing him this offseason is a stabilizing move for the program. With Baker gone, Ron Harper Jr. likely not returning and Caleb McConnell potentially leaving as well, keeping Knight to help develop the rest of the roster including Simpson is a welcomed outcome. Pikiell and Knight have accomplished a lot together. Finding program fits and player development has become a staple of their success together.

Credit Pikiell for doing everything he could to keep him and for Rutgers, most notably athletic director Pat Hobbs, for getting his significant raise approved so quickly. This comes a month after they extended Pikiell through the 2029-2030 season, a sign that Rutgers is truly committed to investing into men’s basketball in the long term. Tuesday’s news that Knight was extended is even more proof of that.