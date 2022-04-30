2022 Post-NFL Draft Free Agent Signing Tracker for Rutgers Football

Rutgers football has two players selected in the same NFL Draft for the first time since 2019 on Saturday with Bo Melton and Isiah Pacheco both being picked in the seventh round. Melton was taken 229th overall by the Seattle Seahawks and Pacheco was picked 251st overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition, there is hope multiple Scarlet Knights will be signed to unrestricted free agent deals now that the draft is over. We will track every player who signs a deal with an NFL team here.

Olakunle Fatukasi was the first Rutgers player to sign a free agent deal and it was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fatukasi finished his Rutgers career ranked 12th in program history with 302 career tackles in 53 games. He was All-Big Ten selection multiple times and was one of 16 national semifinalists for the Butkus Award over the past two seasons.

Later on Saturday night, it was announced that Tyreek-Maddox-Williams had signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Maddox-Williams played in 56 games over five seasons and finished his days in Scarlet with 206 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 9 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He overcame serious injury after starting early in his career to finish strong enough and earn a free agent contract with the Chargers.

Stay tuned as we’ll update this thread throughout the weekend as additional Rutgers players sign free agent deals with NFL teams.