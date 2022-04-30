Isiah Pacheco selected in seventh round of NFL Draft by Kansas City Chiefs

In the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, running back Isiah Pacheco was selected as the 30th pick in the round and 251st overall.

Pacheco saw his stock rise at the NFL combine when he tied for the fastest 40 time run by a running back at 4.37 seconds. He is the seventh-leading rusher in Rutgers history with 2,442 yards

He is the first Rutgers running back to be selected in the NFL Draft since Jawan Jamison was taken with the 228th pick in the seventh round in 2013.

Pacheco’s hard running style and dependability make him a solid option for teams looking to add depth to their running back room. He has overcome plenty of adversity in his life already and was a class act throughout his Rutgers career

He was a 2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media) selection. Pacheco finished his Rutgers career ranked sixth in program history with 563 carries, seventh with 2,442 rushing yards and 11th with 3,039 all-purpose yards as well as 18 touchdowns. He led the team with 647 rushing yards, 167 carries and five rushing touchdowns this past season.

Earlier in the seventh round, former teammate Bo Melton was selected by the Seattle Seahawks. It’s the first time two Rutgers players have been selected in the same NFL Draft since Blessuan Austin and Saquan Hampton were both picked in the sixth round in 2019.

Congratulations to Isiah and hopefully he can join a long list of former Rutgers football players who succeeded in the NFL.