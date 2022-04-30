Bo Melton selected in seventh round of NFL Draft by Seattle Seahawks

In the round of the 2022 NFL Draft, wide receiver Bo Melton was selected as the 8th pick in the seventh round by the Seattle Seahawks and was 229th overall.

Melton created buzz at the NFL combine by running the fastest 40 time of any Big Ten back with an impressive 40 time of 4.34 seconds. His speed, route running and versatility makes him a valued prospect that could help teams in multiple ways. His value as a special teams player gives him a chance to make an impact next fall.

He is the first Rutgers wide receiver to be selected in the NFL Draft since Leonte Carroo was taken with the in the third round and 86th overall in 2016. Melton was voted the offensive team MVP last season and represented well in the Reese’s Senior Bowl too.

Melton finished his Rutgers career with 164 catches, 2,011 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns that included eleven through the air, two on the ground and one on a punt return. He’s ranked third in program history with 56 games played, sixth with 164 receptions, tied for eighth with five 100-yard receiving games and 10th with 2,011 receiving yards.

He was voted the team’s offensive MVP last season after leading the program with 823 all-purpose yards and 55 receptions.

Later in the seventh round, former teammate Isiah Pacheco was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the first time two Rutgers players have been selected in the same NFL Draft since Blessuan Austin and Saquan Hampton were both picked in the sixth round in 2019.

Congratulations to Bo and hopefully he can join a long list of former Rutgers football players who succeeded in the NFL.