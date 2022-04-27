On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 136 featuring Dale Stanavich

Welcome to episode No. 136 of the On The Banks podcast. This week we welcome Rutgers baseball’s Dale Stanavich as our guest.

The closer for the Scarlet Knights has thrown 20 1⁄ 3 innings with a 1.33 ERA, 35 strikeouts and 8 saves over 16 appearances. Opponents are hitting just .167 against him this season. He is included on national watch lists for stopper of the year and pitcher of the year. Stanavich has been a key piece for Rutgers as they sit atop the Big Ten standings heading into a three game series at Ohio State this weekend.

Topics discussed include the success Rutgers baseball has had this season so far, the development of certain players including his own progress, the impact of Nick Cimillo, how his mindset helps his approach as a closer, his high school football career, his experience in the Cape Cod League, his large family and what they mean to him, what this team needs to do as they attempt to win a Big Ten title and pursue success in the postseason, as well as much more.

A quick recap for both men’s and women’s lacrosse as well as one key takeaway from the Scarlet-White game for Rutgers football is at the top and bottom of the episode.

Thanks to Dale for talking Rutgers baseball and thank you for listening.

