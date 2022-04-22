Watch Highlights from Rutgers’ Scarlet-White Game

The Scarlet-White Game took place at SHI Stadium on Friday night to conclude spring practice for Rutgers football. Here are some notable plays from the game, including a heartwarming moment and a couple interviews as well.
Noah Vedral connects with Taj Harris for a TD
Have a feeling we are going to see a lot of @_harris3 TD's in the fall.— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) April 22, 2022
CC: @RFootball pic.twitter.com/Rn3If2tK8X
Another angle of Harris’ TD catch
Taj Harris Rutgers Nation @_harris3 | @Noah11_V pic.twitter.com/nzgzhfrvUo— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 22, 2022
Gavin Wimsatt passes to Kyle Monangai for a TD
Gavin Wimsatt and the Scarlet team responds ‼️— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 22, 2022
Wimsatt hits Monangai for the TD and we are tied at 7! @GavinWimsatt | @kylemonangai pic.twitter.com/6maGUn3ofx
Robert Longerbeam intercepts Evan Simon
Defensive players can catch, too. @RFootball | @RobLongerbeam7 pic.twitter.com/UUwhTeuAyt— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) April 22, 2022
Al-Shadee Salaam’s big run for 37 yards
⚡️Fast as lightning ⚡️@AlshadeeSalaam | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/yeL3pufXli— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 22, 2022
Evan Simon throws to Taj Harris for big yardage
Have a day, Taj!— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 22, 2022
Evan Simon hits Taj Harris for the big gain. @_harris3 | @evan6simon | pic.twitter.com/vHBL0p7Pwd
Christian Dremel makes a tough catch
All he does is make plays ‼️@ChristianDremel | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/fJKdUqEYhT— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 23, 2022
Joe Lusardi makes a bone crushing tackle
The @joe_lusardi truck coming right at ya.— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) April 23, 2022
CC: @RFootball pic.twitter.com/jeIxtZXA4h
Meredith Civico catches an Adam Korsak punt
What a catch ‼️@RUFieldHockey | @MeredithCivico pic.twitter.com/bWtPgfdnKr— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 23, 2022
New career for coach Meredith = punt returner? pic.twitter.com/CjJTAzUZ1l— Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) April 23, 2022
Gavin Kane makes the play of the game
Today’s Shining Knight is 11-year-old NJ native Gavin Kane.— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 23, 2022
Gavin is joined by his father and Rutgers legend @FlavaFraz21.
Gavin, through Kane’s Mission, has inspired many by creating an inclusive outdoor area for those with special needs. @RWJBarnabas | @ChildrensSpecNJ pic.twitter.com/0DjYGhxGUn
Editor’s Note: Pass the tissues for the night’s most emotional moment. Credit to Rutgers football for making this happen
Interviews
Michael Burton
"You got to be the hardest worker in the room."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 22, 2022
Former @RFootball star and current @Chiefs star, @MikeBurtonFB gives some advice for those who want a future in the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/1QmEBRLsy8
Greg Schiano interviewed by his daughter Katie
Dancing must run in the family. @katie_schiano interviews her dad and @RFootball Head Coach @GregSchiano about his go-to dance moves. pic.twitter.com/4JN1s7HfCr— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) April 23, 2022
