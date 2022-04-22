Watch Highlights from Rutgers’ Scarlet-White Game

The Scarlet-White Game took place at SHI Stadium on Friday night to conclude spring practice for Rutgers football. Here are some notable plays from the game, including a heartwarming moment and a couple interviews as well.

Noah Vedral connects with Taj Harris for a TD

Have a feeling we are going to see a lot of @_harris3 TD's in the fall.



CC: @RFootball pic.twitter.com/Rn3If2tK8X — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) April 22, 2022

Another angle of Harris’ TD catch

Gavin Wimsatt passes to Kyle Monangai for a TD

Gavin Wimsatt and the Scarlet team responds ‼️



Wimsatt hits Monangai for the TD and we are tied at 7! @GavinWimsatt | @kylemonangai pic.twitter.com/6maGUn3ofx — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 22, 2022

Robert Longerbeam intercepts Evan Simon

Al-Shadee Salaam’s big run for 37 yards

Evan Simon throws to Taj Harris for big yardage

Have a day, Taj!



Evan Simon hits Taj Harris for the big gain. @_harris3 | @evan6simon | pic.twitter.com/vHBL0p7Pwd — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 22, 2022

Christian Dremel makes a tough catch

Joe Lusardi makes a bone crushing tackle

Meredith Civico catches an Adam Korsak punt

New career for coach Meredith = punt returner? pic.twitter.com/CjJTAzUZ1l — Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) April 23, 2022

Gavin Kane makes the play of the game

Today’s Shining Knight is 11-year-old NJ native Gavin Kane.



Gavin is joined by his father and Rutgers legend @FlavaFraz21.



Gavin, through Kane’s Mission, has inspired many by creating an inclusive outdoor area for those with special needs. @RWJBarnabas | @ChildrensSpecNJ pic.twitter.com/0DjYGhxGUn — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 23, 2022

Editor’s Note: Pass the tissues for the night’s most emotional moment. Credit to Rutgers football for making this happen

Interviews

Michael Burton

"You got to be the hardest worker in the room."



Former @RFootball star and current @Chiefs star, @MikeBurtonFB gives some advice for those who want a future in the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/1QmEBRLsy8 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 22, 2022

Greg Schiano interviewed by his daughter Katie