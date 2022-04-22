 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch Highlights from Rutgers’ Scarlet-White Game

There were several notable plays made that are worth watching.

By Aaron Breitman
Syndication: Asbury Park Press
Al-Shadee Salaam runs for one of the biggest plays of the game.
Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Scarlet-White Game took place at SHI Stadium on Friday night to conclude spring practice for Rutgers football. Here are some notable plays from the game, including a heartwarming moment and a couple interviews as well.

Noah Vedral connects with Taj Harris for a TD

Another angle of Harris’ TD catch

Gavin Wimsatt passes to Kyle Monangai for a TD

Robert Longerbeam intercepts Evan Simon

Al-Shadee Salaam’s big run for 37 yards

Evan Simon throws to Taj Harris for big yardage

Christian Dremel makes a tough catch

Joe Lusardi makes a bone crushing tackle

Meredith Civico catches an Adam Korsak punt

Gavin Kane makes the play of the game

Editor’s Note: Pass the tissues for the night’s most emotional moment. Credit to Rutgers football for making this happen

Interviews

Michael Burton

Greg Schiano interviewed by his daughter Katie

