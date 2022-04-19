First Team All-Patriot League guard Cam Spencer commits to Rutgers

Rutgers men’s basketball has added an impact player in Cam Spencer, a transfer from Loyola-Maryland. He took an official visit on Monday and Tuesday before committing to the program.

Rutgers has landed Loyola Maryland transfer Cam Spencer, source told @Stadium. Spencer averaged 19 points, 5 boards and 3 assists per game this past season.



Nice pickup for Steve Pikiell & Co. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 20, 2022

The junior was a First Team All-Patriot League selection this past season in which he led the conference in scoring, steals and minutes played. He averaged 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and ranked in the top 500 nationally in nine advanced statistical categories.

He visited mid-major power Loyola-Chicago last weekend and was being pursued by Minnesota but never visited.

Spencer is rated the 9th best transfer player available in the portal per Bart Torvik and a 4-star transfer per Evan Mikayama. Both ranking services are based on advanced stats. KenPom also listed Spencer as the second most efficient player in the Patriot League this past season.

The 6’4” shooting guard has two years of eligibility remaining and is likely to replace Geo Baker in the starting lineup next season.

Spencer is a high level shooter who squares his body to the basket, has good form and mechanics, a smooth stroke, and range. He has a high release point on his shot which allows him to shoot over defenders and doesn’t need a lot of space. His offensive rating of 115.7 was 234th best nationally and his effective field goal percentage was 53.6% (375th). He was 88th nationally in shooting 85.8% from the foul line on 106 attempts. However, he is a complete player who rebounds well for his position, had a 19.3% assist rate (431st) and just a 8.7% turnover rate (31st) and a 3.6% steal rate (80th).

An even deeper dive shows Spencer was 106th nationally in cutting offensive efficiency, 125th nationally in pick n roll ballhandler offensive efficiency and 356th nationally in halfcourt offensive efficiency. While Spencer is not going to do his damage in attacking the rim off the dribble, he is a smart player who has a strong understanding of how to play and can create his own shot off of screens and backdoor cuts.

From three-point range, Spencer made 35.8% on 162 attempts as a junior after making 44.3% on 106 attempts in his first two seasons. He has battled a hip injury in the past but was healthy this past season, playing 92.2% of minutes possible which ranked 11th highest nationally. While he had a high usage rate and took 28.8% of his team’s shots, he has proven to be an efficient player. His ability to remain that way in taking a jump up to the Big Ten is the key to his success at Rutgers. Spencer is talented and complete enough of a player to be a significant contributor at the high major level. He’s a tough player who is crafty, willing to take the big shot and plays with energy and some swagger.

In regard to notable performances last season for Loyola-Maryland (14-16), Spencer scored 15 points on 6 of 14 shooting along with 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists against national finalist North Carolina in the season opener. Spencer’s season high was 32 points along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds against College of Charleston. He scored in double digits in 28 of 30 games played and scored 20 or more points in 12 games.

With Spencer committing, another guard target, Marcus Hammond, who was scheduled to visit this week is no longer an option. He visited Georgetown last weekend and also has visits set at Notre Dame and Kansas State. While they are not exactly the same type of player, it’s worth noting Spencer ranks higher than Hammond in both transfer ranking services mentioned in this article.

Here is the current roster for Rutgers with three available scholarships remaining.

Backcourt: Paul Mulcahy (2), Cam Spencer (2), Jalen Miller (3), Derek Simpson (4)

Wings: Aundre Hyatt (2), Mawot Mag (3), Oskar Palmquist (3)

Frontcourt: Cliff Omoruyi (3), Dean Reiber (3), Antwone Woolfork (4)

Declared for NBA: Ron Harper Jr. (1), Caleb McConnell (1), Jaden Jones (3)

Note: All three remain eligible to return until the June 1 withdrawal date.

You can watch highlights of Cam Spencer from this past season for Loyola-Maryland here.