On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 135 with Noah Vedral

Welcome to episode No. 135 of the On The Banks podcast. The Scarlet-White Game is scheduled for this Friday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. at SHI Stadium with admission free and the Big Ten Network broadcasting it live. Because of that, this episode will focus on the progress that Rutgers football has made with spring practices wrapping up this week. To give us unique insight on this team, our guest this week is multi-year starting quarterback Noah Vedral.

After a 5-7 regular season record last fall followed by an unprecedented surprise appearance in the Gator Bowl on just 8 days notice, it’s actually been a return to normalcy this spring for the Scarlet Knights. Its the first regular routine for practices in the spring for the program since Greg Schiano was hired in December 2019. The 2020 spring camp was cancelled due to COVID-19 and last spring was delayed and started a few weeks later than planned due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

This spring has gone according to plan, which is important with so many veterans gone and lots of younger players vying for bigger roles next season.

Topics discussed with Vedral include the experience of preparing for the Gator Bowl in just over a week, the competition level currently in the program, the quarterback room, how the offensive system has evolved, the changes on offense with newcomers and new coaches, the impact that younger players are having on the team, how NIL affects the locker room, his experience playing a short stint for Nebraska basketball, his and the team’s focus on the season ahead and much more.

At the top of the episode, we review the tremendous roll that Rutgers baseball, both lacrosse program’s winning over the weekend as well as the success as a whole that the athletic department is having this year.

Thanks to Noah for taking time to speak with us about the progress made for Rutgers football this spring as well as his experience with the program.

Thank you for listening once again.

