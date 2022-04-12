Taralyn Naslonski becomes Rutgers’ all-time points leader

In Thursday’s 21-13 loss No. Northwestern, Rutgers graduate student Taralyn Naslonski became the program’s all-time scoring leader. Her assist to junior Jenna Byrne with 11:28 remaining in the second quarter pushed Naslonski past Denise Reed (1987-90) with 233 career points as a Scarlet Knight. She finished the game with a team high six points with four goals and two assists.

Naslonski finished the game with a new career mark of 235 points, the most of any player in program history that includes 165 goals and 70 assists. She is on pace to lead RU in points for a third consecutive season and currently has 59 points so far with 44 goals and 15 assists this spring.

Her legacy continues to grow as one of the greatest players in Rutgers women’s lacrosse history. She led the Scarlet Knights to the program’s first ever NCAA Tournament victory with a team-high seven points on four goals and three assists in the win over No. 10 Drexel last season.

Congratulations to TT Naslonski, who became the program's all-time leading scorer tonight against Northwestern with 233 career points!#BxB | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/3knm1JWTtK — Rutgers Women's Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) April 8, 2022

On Friday, the team was featured on B1G Today airing on the Big Ten Network. Here is head coach Melissa Lehman discussing the program and the season so far.

Head coach @melissalehman21 joined Rick Pizzo on B1G Today live in studio to talk about all of our success thus far this season!#BxB | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/9zmcyfw9IJ — Rutgers Women's Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) April 8, 2022

In the below video, TT Naslonski is joined by teammates Cassidy Spilis and Stephanie Kelly to discuss the season up to this point.

Cassidy Spilis, TT Naslonski & Steph Kelly joined Rick Pizzo yesterday on B1G Today to discuss our team's first 10-win season since 2010.#BxB | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/JBpISs18w2 — Rutgers Women's Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) April 9, 2022

No. 13 Rutgers women’s lacrosse now has a 10-3 overall record and 2-2 mark in Big Ten play. They’ll host Wagner (5-7, 3-1) on Wednesday night at home at 6 p.m. ET that will stream live on Big Ten Plus.

For information on how to attend Wednesday’s game, here is more from Rutgers.

“Admission to all 2022 home games is free. Parking for 2022 women’s lacrosse home games is also free, but visitors must register their vehicle with the University through this link. Visitors only need to register their vehicle once for the entire season. Parking for 2022 home games is in the Scarlet Lot outside the West entrance of SHI Stadium.”