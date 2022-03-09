Rutgers Baseball off to best start since 1962 with 10-1 record

The most fun a team can have is when it is winning and Rutgers is having a blast right now during its non-conference schedule.

The Scarlet Knights added four more wins over the weekend extending their win streak to seven games, the longest for the program since 2014. Rutgers is now 10-1 on the season and off to it’s best start since 1962.

During the most recent stretch of four games, Rutgers outscored opponents 48-4.

It began with a 1-0 pitchers’ dual against William & Mary. Evan Sleight knocked in the only run with a single in the second inning and the pitching was able to make it stand up. Brian Fitzpatrick earned the victory after five shutout innings allowing four hits. Sam Bello went the next three before Dale Stanavich picked up his third save of the season.

On Saturday, the offense led the way with 21 runs on 18 hits against Richmond. The well-balanced lineup of the Scarlet Knights saw 12 players register a hit with 10 driving in at least one run.

Danny DiGeorgio and Josh Kuroda-Grauer knocked in four runs each while Nick Cimillo picked up three hits of his own. It is easy to pitch with a big lead and Jared Kollar was locked in early on. He threw six shutout innings walking none and striking out seven.

Rutgers combined for its second shutout of the weekend with an 8-0 triumph over VCU. Nathan Florence got the win with 5 1⁄ 3 shutout innings allowing just three hits with six strikeouts. The scoring got started with a Cimillo home run in the second inning. He was one of three players in the middle of the lineup to register multiple hits, along with Kuroda-Grauer and Ryan Lasko.

On Tuesday, the offense exploded once again to open the season at home. The first game at Bainton Field was an 18-1 win over Wagner where the Scarlet Knights homered six times.

Wagner took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and that would be all. DiGeorgio led the way going 3-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Sleight and Tony Santa Maria added home runs in the second inning. Jordan Sweeney added the big three-rn blast in the fifth inning.

Rutgers is on a tear in the beginning of the season and are looking to continue it with four games on the road at Hawaii over the weekend.