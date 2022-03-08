Ron Harper Jr. named Second Team All-Big Ten, Geo Baker makes Third Team

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball awards were announced on Tuesday afternoon. For Rutgers, Ron Harper Jr. headlined All-Conference team selections.

Harper Jr. was named Second Team All-Big Ten by both coaches and media for his work this season. The senior averaged 15.7 points and six rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game. Harper Jr. shot 44% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range. He was held to single-digit points just five times and of course, has provided plenty of highlights for the Scarlet Knights.

“Ron Harper Jr., how many big shots did he make this season?” Andy Katz said during the awards’ reveal on BTN. “He has to be there because of what he did. Indiana, Purdue, and just his overall consistency.”

Harper Jr.’s season is highlighted by a buzzer-beating three-pointer from just over half court to knock off No. 1 Purdue back in December. He finished 30 points in the game and a shot that will go down in Rutgers’ history.

Geo Baker has been named Third Team All-Big Ten by coaches and honorable mention by the media. Baker returned for a fifth season and has been as consistent as ever. He is averaging 12 points and 3.9 assists on the perimeter for Rutgers while continuing to be an influential figure off the court.

The Scarlet Knights had two players expecting to take a huge step this season — Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi. Both have been named Big Ten Honorable Mention by the media. Mulcahy has taken over the point guard position and is doing it tremendously. He is averaging 5.2 assists, which is second in the conference. Omoruyi has emerged as a legitimate force down low averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest. He has posted six double-doubles this season.

Caleb McConnell was also an Honorable Mention selection and has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Awards

Big Ten Player of the Year: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

First Team All-Big Ten

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

EJ Liddell, Ohio State

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Second Team All-Big Ten

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

Third Team All-Big Ten

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Trevion William, Purdue

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Big Ten Honorable Mentions

Xavier Johnson, Indiana

Race Thompson, Indiana

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Fatts Russell, Maryland

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Eli Brooks, Michigan

Malik Hall, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Payton Willis, Minnesota

Pete Nance, Northwestern

John Harrar, Penn State

Sash Stefanovic, Purdue

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

Big Ten All-Defensive Team

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

EJ Liddell, Ohio State

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue