Ron Harper Jr. named Second Team All-Big Ten, Geo Baker makes Third Team

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball awards were announced on Tuesday afternoon. For Rutgers, Ron Harper Jr. headlined All-Conference team selections.
Harper Jr. was named Second Team All-Big Ten by both coaches and media for his work this season. The senior averaged 15.7 points and six rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game. Harper Jr. shot 44% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range. He was held to single-digit points just five times and of course, has provided plenty of highlights for the Scarlet Knights.
“Ron Harper Jr., how many big shots did he make this season?” Andy Katz said during the awards’ reveal on BTN. “He has to be there because of what he did. Indiana, Purdue, and just his overall consistency.”
Harper Jr.’s season is highlighted by a buzzer-beating three-pointer from just over half court to knock off No. 1 Purdue back in December. He finished 30 points in the game and a shot that will go down in Rutgers’ history.
Geo Baker has been named Third Team All-Big Ten by coaches and honorable mention by the media. Baker returned for a fifth season and has been as consistent as ever. He is averaging 12 points and 3.9 assists on the perimeter for Rutgers while continuing to be an influential figure off the court.
The Scarlet Knights had two players expecting to take a huge step this season — Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi. Both have been named Big Ten Honorable Mention by the media. Mulcahy has taken over the point guard position and is doing it tremendously. He is averaging 5.2 assists, which is second in the conference. Omoruyi has emerged as a legitimate force down low averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest. He has posted six double-doubles this season.
Caleb McConnell was also an Honorable Mention selection and has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Awards
Big Ten Player of the Year: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Big Ten Coach of the Year: Greg Gard, Wisconsin
Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Malaki Branham, Ohio State
First Team All-Big Ten
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
EJ Liddell, Ohio State
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Second Team All-Big Ten
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
Third Team All-Big Ten
Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Trevion William, Purdue
Gabe Brown, Michigan State
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Big Ten Honorable Mentions
Xavier Johnson, Indiana
Race Thompson, Indiana
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Fatts Russell, Maryland
Eric Ayala, Maryland
Eli Brooks, Michigan
Malik Hall, Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Minnesota
Payton Willis, Minnesota
Pete Nance, Northwestern
John Harrar, Penn State
Sash Stefanovic, Purdue
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers
Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
Big Ten All-Defensive Team
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
EJ Liddell, Ohio State
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue
