On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 131 with BTN analyst Jess Settles

Welcome to episode No. 131 of the On The Banks Podcast. Rutgers men’s basketball finished the regular season with a program best 12-8 record in Big Ten play. They earned a program best No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. All five starters earned All-Big Ten recognition. And yet due to a poor start in November, Rutgers remains on the NCAA Tournament bubble as Championship Week begins.

To discuss the postseason ahead for the Scarlet Knights, we welcome former Iowa great and current BTN analyst Jess Settles as our guest for this episode. The former First Team All-Big Ten player called several Rutgers games this season, including Sunday’s win over Penn State.

Topics discussed include Settles’ playing days in the Big Ten and what is different now in the conference, the turnaround that Rutgers has made this season, a preview for the Big Ten Tournament including a potential quarterfinals matchup with Iowa, a sleeper to watch out for, favorites to win on Sunday in Indianapolis, RU’s NCAA Tournament chances, whether the recent success under Steve Pikiell is sustainable and much more.

Thanks to Jess for taking the time to give such great insight and thank you for listening!

