Rutgers earns a double bye in 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

Rutgers entered the final day of the regular season with a chance at history. The Scarlet Knights needed a victory and losses from Ohio State and Illinois to clinch the fourth seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. That is exactly what happened.

For the first time since joining the conference, Rutgers will enjoy a double-bye in the conference tournament. The Scarlet Knights survived with a one-point win against Penn State on Sunday afternoon. This gave Rutgers 12 wins in Big Ten play, which is the most in program history.

Ohio State fell to Michigan and Illinois was able to defeat Iowa in the final game of the regular season.

Rutgers was not the only team with something to play for. Wisconsin needed a victory on its home floor against Nebraska to clinch the Big Ten regular season title but suffered a massive upset. This left the door open for the Illini to share the honor and thanks to a tiebreaker, Illinois will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

The regular season action has now been complete and let’s take a look at the complete bracket and schedule for the Big Ten Tournament.

Final Standings

Illinois: 15-5 Wisconsin: 15-5 Purdue: 14-6 Rutgers: 12-8 Iowa: 12-8 Ohio State: 12-8 Michigan State: 11-9 Michigan: 11-9 Indiana: 9-11 Maryland: 7-13 Penn State: 7-13 Northwestern: 6-13 Nebraska: 4-16 Minnesota: 4-16

Big Ten Tournament Schedule

Wednesday - First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Nebraska, 6 P.M., BTN

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota, 8:30 P.M., BTN

Thursday - Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana, 11:30 A.M., BTN

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner, 25 min. after Game 3, BTN

Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland, 6:30 P.M., BTN

Game 6: No. 6 Ohio State vs. Game 2 winner, 25 min. after Game 5, BTN

Friday - Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Illinois vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 A.M., BTN

Game 8: No. 4 Rutgers vs. Game 4 winner, 25 min. after Game 7, BTN

Game 9: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 P.M., BTN

Game 10: No. 3 Purdue vs. Game 6 winner, 25 min. after Game 9, BTN

Saturday - Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 P.M., CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 P.M., CBS

Sunday - Big Ten Championship Game, 3:30 P.M., CBS