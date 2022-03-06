The “Senior Day” Game Thread: Penn State at Rutgers

Penn State (12-15; 7-12) at Rutgers (17-12; 11-8)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (capacity 8,000)

(Vaccination policy for indoor events here)

Tip-off: Sunday, March 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Senior Day Ceremonies: The team will hold a pregame ceremony prior to the game at roughly 11:42 a.m. where the team will honor five senior student-athletes and three student managers.

TV: BTN - Jeff Levering and Jess Settles

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - 93.5 FM/WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, XM 384 - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 76; Penn State No. 93 (Quad 3 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 71, which is three spots better following a 66-63 win over No. 44 Indiana on Wednesday. Penn State - No. 94, which is two spots better following a 60-55 loss at No. 18 Ilinois on Thursday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 106.8 (112th) Defense 95.6 (39th); Penn State - Offense 105.6 (134th) Defense 97.4 (63rd)

KenPom Prediction: Rutgers 63 Penn State 58; Rutgers is given a 68% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Rutgers -5.5

Series History: Penn State leads the all-time series 45-33 including a 66-49 win in Happy Valley this past January. In Big Ten play, PSU holds an 8-4 advantage, are 3-2 at the RAC and have won three in a row, all at home.

Key Contributors

Penn State: 6’4” senior Jalen Pickett - 13.0 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 30.1% 3-pt FG; 6’6” junior Seth Lundy - 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 36.9% 3-pt FG; 6’0” senior Sam Sessoms - 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 42.0% 3-pt FG; 6’9” senior John Harrar - 10.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 65.5% FG; 6’9” senior Greg Lee - 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds; 6’4” senior Myles Dread - 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal, 38.8% 3-pt FG; 6’3” sophomore Dallion Johnson - 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 44.1% 3-pt FG; 6’8” senior Jalanni White - 2.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 51.9% FG; 6’4” senior Jaheam Cornwall - 2.3 points, 1.0 rebound

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 40.0% 3-pt FG; 6’4” redshirt senior Geo Baker - 12.2 points, 3.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 31.9% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 61.3% FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 8.9 points, 5.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 34.8% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.2 assists, 26.5% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 4.5 points, 2.9 rebounds; 6’8” Jaden Jones - 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, 54.4% FG; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.5 points, 5-11 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 0.7 points

Game Preview

This is it. The last ride at home for a program changing senior class led by Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr. and Caleb McConnell. A must win to keep this team in position for a repeat trip to the NCAA Tournament. A huge moment for the fans and this program. Join us in the comments during the game. Here we go…