On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 130: Rutgers men’s basketball & Riot Squad

Welcome to episode No. 130 of the On The Banks Podcast. Rutgers men’s basketball earned a monster win on the road over Indiana on Wednesday night. Big moments throughout helped this team capture a much needed Quad 1 victory away from Piscataway. Rutgers has momentum heading into the regular season finale on Sunday against Penn State as they look to make the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Analysis of the fifth consecutive win over the Hoosiers as well as a quick update on the Spring sports teams is included in the opening for this week’s episode.

With senior day for such a special class taking place this weekend, we then welcomed in the President of the Riot Squad, Ryan O’Connor. The RAC/Jersey Mike’s Arena has had one of the best homecourt advantages in college basketball once again this season. The Riot Squad is a big reason why as they’ve turned the student section into the place to be. The group is a fixture at every big sporting event for Rutgers athletics and we spoke with Ryan about their growth, some of the memorable experiences they’ve had, what this team and group of seniors means to him and much more.

Thanks to Ryan for taking the time to speak with us. Also a big thank you to the Riot Squad for bringing great support, passion and energy to all of the Rutgers teams we all love and root for. You can follow them on Twitter and Instagram here and here. And thanks to you for listening once again!

