On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 133: Rutgers men’s basketball season recap

Welcome to episode No. 133 of the On The Banks podcast. With Rutgers men’s basketball having exited from the NCAA Tournament, it’s time to review the season that was. We welcome back long time season ticket holder and OTB contributor Dave White to help break it all down.

Topics included the loss to Notre Dame, the highs and lows of this past season, appreciation of the fan experience, the senior class, the roster outlook for next season, recruiting, the transfer portal, expectations and more. It also spun into a virtual therapy session of sorts for Rutgers fans.

In the opening there is a full analysis of the loss and the closing gives a brief update of success across Rutgers athletics this spring.

Thanks for Dave for joining once again and thank you for listening.

