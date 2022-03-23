12 players performed in front of over 30 NFL personnel at Rutgers Pro Day

Rutgers football held its annual pro day on Tuesday with over 30 NFL personnel attending. 12 players participated in a variety of drills as well as strength training with the hope of making a positive impression and catching the eye of the 25 NFL teams in attendance.

Bo Melton and Isiah Pacheco both participated in the NFL combine earlier this month. Both performed well and raised their draft profiles. They posted the fastest 40 times of any Big Ten players at their respective positions. Melton ran an impressive 4.34 seconds and Pacheco tied for the fastest time run by a running back at 4.37 seconds. Neither ran on Tuesday after posting such strong 40 times previously but they did take part in several drills.

Melton is being considered by NFL teams as a potential hybrid prospect in role mixed between wide receiver and running back. His elite speed, versatility and strong performance at the Senior Bowl have also helped his stock. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline predicts Melton will go in the third or fourth round. Following the workout, Melton said he was invited to local day workouts for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and New York Giants per Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network.

One more from Bo Melton who goes deeeeep, showing off that 4.3 speed. pic.twitter.com/257szEkC3W — Ric Serritella (@RicSerritella) March 23, 2022

In speaking before Pro Day to media and scouts, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano called Pacheco “the toughest running back I’ve ever coached.” Pacheco stood out in the bench press on Tuesday with 27 reps of 225 pounds. He is also projected to be drafted in the mid to late rounds after having a solid showing at the East-West Shrine game this offseason. He told Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network that he has a private workout scheduled with the Denver Broncos.

.@RFootball RB Isiah Pacheco doing positional work at Pro Day in Piscataway ‍♂️



Pacheco's SI Draft Profile https://t.co/juwiyBpn7x #NFLDraft | #ProDayCircuit pic.twitter.com/JAsi0IQMvC — NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated (@NFLDraftBible) March 23, 2022

One player that stuck out to NFL Draft Bible’s Ric Serritella was Mike Tverdov. In addition to the impressive stats in drills mentioned in Serritella’s tweet, Tverdov bench pressed 225 pounds 28 times. He is a strong candidate to get signed as an undrafted free agent.

Biggest surprise at Rutgers pro day was DE Mike Tverdov [6036/266] who timed 4.78 forty; 4.12 shuttle; 7.03 three-cone on my watch. Added 35” vert; 9-6 broad. Increased bend/flexibility after training ⁦@TEST_Football⁩. Thought he really elevated his PFA status. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yLum452gv5 — Ric Serritella (@RicSerritella) March 22, 2022

Another prospect who helped their cause on Tuesday was Olakunle Fatukasi. He has previously represented well at the NFLPA Bowl and posted solid results in drills including the 40 (4.78), the short shuttle (4.30) and three cone (6.75). Fatukasi is fully healthy after ending last season with a hamstring injury and is most likely to get signed as a free agent following the draft next month.

Feel great. Look great. Perform great. Rutgers LB Ola Fatakusi feeling 100% healthy from ankle injury. My handheld times today include 4.72 forty; 4.23 short shuttle; 6.88 three-cone. Lots of positive feedback from pro day off impressive week out at @NFLPABowl Day 3 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/spCszqHQnz — Ric Serritella (@RicSerritella) March 22, 2022

Tyreek Maddox-Williams helped his stock as well with a 38-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot broad jump and a 4.71 time in the 40.

Tre Avery ran the fastest 40 at pro day with a second run of 4.43 seconds. Julius Turner had the most reps on the bench press with 29 at 225 pounds and is thought to have a chance to make an NFL team’s rotation as a three technique defensive tackle. Billy Taylor also stood out on the bench press with 28 reps at 225 pounds and posted solid stats for a long snapper with a 4.84 time in the 40 and running 7.13 seconds in the three-cone drill. He played at the East-West Shrine game and could get signed to a free agent contract as well.

For full results for all 12 players, click here.

Here are interviews posted by Rutgers football from Pro Day:

Greg Schiano

Bo Melton

Isiah Pacheco