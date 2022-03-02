Rutgers at Indiana Game Thread

Rutgers (16-12; 10-8) v. Indiana (18-10; 9-9)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana (capacity 17,222)

Tip-off: Wednesday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Brandon Gaudin and Robbie Hummel

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, XM 383 - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 83; Indiana No. 44 (Quad 1 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 74, which is two spots worse following a 66-61 loss to No. 24 Wisconsin on Saturday. Indiana - No. 44, which is two spots worse following a 84-79 win at No. 105 Minnesota on Sunday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 106.6 (123rd) Defense 95.9 (41st); Indiana - Offense 107.4 (104th) Defense 93.2 (19th)

KenPom Prediction: Indiana 67 Rutgers 62; Rutgers is given a 31% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Indiana -5

Series History: Indiana leads the all-time series 7-6, although Rutgers has won six of the last seven meetings. This includes three wins last season, one of which was at Assembly Hall although there were no fans present.

Key Contributors

Indiana: 6’9” junior Trayce Jackson-Davis - 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2.0 assists, 57.5% FG; 6’8” redshirt senior Race Thompson - 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 55.7% FG; 6’3” senior Xavier Johnson - 11.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 38.4% 3-pt FG; 6’5” redshirt senior Parker Stewart - 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 42.6% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Miller Kopp - 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 35.8% 3-pt FG; 6’5” sophomore Trey Galloway - 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 6’1” senior Rob Phinisee - 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 31.0% 3-pt FG; 6’5” freshman Tamar Bates - 4.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 28.6% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Jordan Geronimo - 4.0 points, 3.6 rebounds; 6’2” sophomore Khristian Lander - 3.0 points, 1.0 assist

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 38.8% 3-pt FG; 6’4” redshirt senior Geo Baker - 12.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 31.3% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 61.1% FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 9.1 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 35.4% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.3 assists, 27.7% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 4.5 points, 2.9 rebounds; 6’8” Jaden Jones - 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, 53.6% FG; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.5 points, 5-11 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 0.8 points

Game Preview

This game presents a huge opportunity for both teams as they both sit firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the final week of the regular season. After an historic winning streak with four consecutive victories over ranked foes, Rutgers has lost three straight. Indiana lost five in a row before winning their last two games.

It should be a hostile environment in Assembly Hall and it’s key the leadership of the veterans is strong from the opening tip on. RU is 3-6 on the road in the Big Ten and a win would equal both the most away from the RAC since joining the league, as well as the most regular season wins at 11.

This group has risen to the occasion before with their backs against the wall on the final week and tonight is another chance to do it again.

Join us in the comment section during the game!