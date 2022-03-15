On The Banks Podcast: NCAA Tournament Preview Episode

Welcome to episode No. 132 of the On The Banks podcast, our NCAA Tournament preview show. No. 11 seed Rutgers faces No. 11 seed Notre Dame in the First Four round of March Madness on Wednesday, March 16. The game airs on truTV at 9:10 p.m. ET.

To get ready for the Scarlet Knights’ second straight appearance in the big dance, our guest this week is college basketball writer for the Asbury Park Press and Gannett, Jerry Carino. The dean of the New Jersey and Rutgers basketball beat is back to give his take on the week ahead.

Topics discussed include the unprecedented turnaround that Rutgers made this season to get into the NCAA Tournament, the draw in the bracket they received, the opening matchup against Notre Dame, what to watch for, Mike Brey’s comments from a decade ago, the importance of the Scarlet Knights having a true March moment, the potential for a deep run, predictions and much more.

In addition, the opening includes keys to this game and the entire tournament run for Rutgers as well as why its important to appreciate this moment as fans.

Thanks to Jerry for providing great insight ahead of Wednesday night’s game and thanks again for listening!

