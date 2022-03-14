 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Penn State v Rutgers

Rutgers men’s basketball 2022 NCAA Tournament Stream

Follow all of our coverage in one place right here.

Contributors: Greg Patuto, Aaron Breitman, and Dave White

The Rutgers men’s basketball team (18-13) is dancing for consecutive seasons for the first time in 46 years. They’ll face Notre Dame (22-10) in the First Four round on Wednesday, March 16 at 9:15 p.m. ET in Dayton, Ohio airing live on truTV.

For all of our March Madness coverage of Rutgers, you can find everything on our story stream here. From reaction pieces, videos, podcasts, game previews, recaps, postgame analysis and more, check it all out below. Hopefully, we have a long and fun week of Rutgers basketball ahead!

7 Total Updates Since
Mar 13, 2022, 6:14pm EDT